The tension increases with each passing day. The armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine is about to be a month old and there are still reactions in various fields: companies leaving the Russian market, franchises that cannot stop their operations and social networks whose services are limited. After Meta (the company that owns Facebook and Instagram) announced a relaxation in the restrictions on hate speech with which its social networks operate in Eastern Europe, a judge at the Tverskoi district court in Moscow ordered a ban for Both social networks operate in Russia, considering that they promote "extremist activities" .

INTERNET ・ 8 HOURS AGO