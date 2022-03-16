ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

2 years into the pandemic, what have we learned?

By Katharine Lang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, 2 years on, authorities have recorded more than 458 million cases of COVID-19, the disease resulting from SARS-CoV-2. The disease has also played a role in the deaths of more than 6 million people. However, the actual death toll may well be far higher than 6 million. According...

The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Rat Infestation Causes First Outbreak of Hantavirus in Washington, DC

Rat infestation in Washington, DC has caused the first hantavirus outbreak in the United States capital. A new health report on Friday, March 4, showed that two people reportedly contracted the rats' virus. The two victims experienced deadly hemorrhagic and respiratory diseases. The hantavirus was first identified in South Korea...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Deltacron COVID: What is this new variant, and should we be worried?

Just as omicron cases have started to dwindle, we might be in for yet another COVID roller coaster. A new coronavirus variant, deltacron, has been identified in at least 17 patients in the U.S. and Europe, the World Health Organization said this week. “The virus continues to evolve,” said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Following a Very Predictable and Depressing Pattern

Americans, by and large, are putting the pandemic behind them. Now that Omicron is in the rearview mirror and cases are plummeting, even many of those who have stayed cautious for two full years are spouting narratives about “going back to normal” and “living with COVID-19.” This mentality has also translated into policy: The last pandemic restrictions are fading nationwide, and in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden declared that “most Americans can remove their masks, return to work, stay in the classroom, and move forward safely.” Other rich, highly vaccinated countries are following much the same path. In the U.K., for example, those with COVID-19 no longer have to self-isolate. It helps that these countries have more vaccine doses than they know what to do with, and a stockpile of tools to test and treat their residents if and when they get sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

A new COVID-19 variant could emerge after ‘honeymoon’ period

A new coronavirus variant may emerge in the near future, especially as countries experience a “honeymoon period” from COVID-19, an expert recently said. What’s happening: Epidemiologist Adam Kucharski, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told the South China Morning Post that the next major COVID-19 variant may emerge after the current “honeymoon period” of COVID-19 transmission.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Suspect Mysterious ‘Russian Flu’ in 1889 Was a Coronavirus Outbreak

A strange pulmonary sickness first appeared in Russia in 1889 and subsequently propagated around the world, causing at least several outbreaks of infectious disease over all of the period of many decades. Russian Flu and Its Diverse Effect To Healthcare. According to a New York Times report, numerous experts believe...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What to know about HIV and the COVID-19 vaccine

Health oversight agencies in the United States say that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, even for those with conditions involving compromised immunity, such as HIV. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people with HIV should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine does not interfere with HIV medications, and no evidence suggests that it causes more side effects in people with HIV than in other people.
SCIENCE
The Independent

What is Stealth Omicron? Symptoms of the Covid variant responsible for 57% of cases in England

Concerns have been raised about a more infectious sub-strain of the Omicron Covid variant, as cases across the UK rise again. The UK was hit by a wave of infections caused by Omicron (also known as BA.1) in December and over the New Year after it spread from southern Africa. Despite infections subsequently falling, prompting Boris Johnson’s government to drop all social restrictions in England by late February, Omicron remains the dominant strain of the virus globally. It accounts for 98.8 per cent of all Covid cases submitted to the GISAID global database for tracking the virus since 25...
WORLD
Health

Experts Are Preparing for the 'Next Normal' in the COVID-19 Pandemic—Here's What That Might Look Like

An end to the COVID-19 pandemic might finally be in sight for Americans after living nearly two years with the virus. As COVID-19 cases drop in the U.S., many parts of the country are relaxing their restrictions and mitigations. Major cities like New York and Washington DC are lifting vaccine mandates in public indoor spaces while others are scaling back requirements to show proof of vaccination in bars, gyms, and restaurants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has even advised communities with low levels of transmission to drop universal masking.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

March 11 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Asia passed the milestone of 1 million coronavirus-linked deaths on Friday, a Reuters tally showed, as a spike in Omicron variant infections spreads across the region after starting in nations such as Japan and South Korea.
WORLD
KCBY

Why the CDC changed mask guidance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on masks mean much of the country can now take them off, though some regions in the country are still in high-spread zones where masks are still recommended. The new community spread levels shift from 97%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Here's what you should know about the rising cases in the UK

Covid cases appear to be rising amongst older people as increased socialising, waning immunity, and a more transmissible form of the Omicron variant threaten to spark a new wave of the virus. A cause for concern. While infections have fallen overall since the January peak, tests on nearly 100,000 swabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH

