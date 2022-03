The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated St Patrick’s Day with the Irish Guards, but it was an officer’s young daughter who stole the show with her antics.Kate was fittingly dressed in an emerald green outfit for the couple’s visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks in Aldershot in Hampshire.William is Colonel of the Irish Guards and the event was the first time the Cambridges have been able to celebrate the annual event with the officers and soldiers from the regiment since the pandemic began.During the ceremony, 20-month-old Gaia Money grabbed...

