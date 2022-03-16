ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘Wicked’ is back: The Broadway classic is in Spokane until March 27

By Destiny Richards
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWhGk_0egqQtsc00

SPOKANE, Wash. — “Wicked” is back on the road again and in Spokane this month.

It’s one of many “Best of Broadway” shows coming to our city as live performance makes a comeback around the country.

The cast of “Wicked” has been in Spokane for a week now and will be performing through March 27.

The U.S. National Tour went back on the road in August last year after taking a 16-month pause because of the pandemic.

But now, the emerald-green girl Elphaba and the bubbly blonde Glinda are back in Oz and as electrifying as ever.

If you’ve never seen the musical, it’s the story of two witches, their unlikely friendship and what happens when one is labeled “good” and the other “wicked”.

https://twitter.com/DstnyRichardsTV/status/1504072557934252033?s=20&t=e-HXcxxaWUFLxfEdPj_WOQ

4 News Now had the chance to speak with Allison Bailey, who played Glinda’s understudy for nearly four years before taking over the role of the Good Witch full time.

Bailey says after six months of playing the lead role, the pandemic shut down the tour and it was a devastating 16 months for her and the performance industry.

“It was a time of a lot of uncertainty too,” Bailey said. “Just not knowing if we were going to be able to come back to our jobs again and so it has been the most exhilarating, exciting time to be back on stage, be in a room full of 3,000 of our closest friends and it’s such an exciting time for us right now.”

Bailey says the first show back for them was on Aug. 3, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

“When we were shut down for 16 months, I missed it so much! Just to be back on stage, in the bubble, doing what I love, it’s a dream come true,” said Bailey. “Wicked has been a part of my life for — honestly, since I was 12, because ever since I saw Glinda come down from that bubble, I knew I wanted to do that one day! So it’s such an incredible dream come true for me to be able to do it so I pinch myself probably every single day knowing I get to live that out.”

You can see Bailey as Glinda in “Wicked” at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

“WICKED” SHOWTIMES

  • Wednesday, March 16 – Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 20 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 22 – Friday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 26 at  2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The show is about three hours long and split into two acts.

You can also buy food, drinks and merchandise inside.

It’s also important to note that masks are still required for audience members ages 5 and up.

West Coast Entertainment says all Broadway touring companies currently require face masks at their events, and we are only able to have Broadway shows in Spokane by following these guidelines.

For more information on the the show and the buy tickets, see the official Broadway Spokane website.

Spokane, WA
