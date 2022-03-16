ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Is How Often You Should Cut Your Nails

By Vincent Madrone
Health Digest
Health Digest
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LLkD_0egqQnpU00

Taking care of your fingernails and toenails properly is a delicate art. You want to trim them regularly so they have a clean smooth edge and don't look jagged, yet if you trim them too frequently they'll never grow to your desired length. So how often should you cut your nails? Moreover, what's the proper way to trim them so you can maintain a neat and clean look while allowing maximum growth?

According to the Canadian Dermatology Society , fingernails grow an average of 2.5mm (0.09 inches) every 4 weeks and toenails 1mm (0.03 inches) a month, and they grow faster in the summer than in the winter. If you lose a nail, it will take 6 months for a fingernail to grow back and an entire year for a toenail. Keep this in mind while trimming those nails, as you want to make sure that you are not cutting them back faster than they are growing -- unless you're going for a super short nail look.

How To Properly Cut Nails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aci7P_0egqQnpU00

Keeping your nails properly trimmed and cleaned is not just a matter of looking neat, it's also an important part of personal hygiene. According to the American Academy of Dermatology , the nails can harbor dirt and bacteria that may lead to infection. Cutting your nails the right way can help prevent conditions like a hangnail, which is harmless but can be painful, and ingrown toenails, which often take much longer to resolve(via AAD).

Good thing it's easy enough to care for your nails correctly. If you soak your nails before cutting them, you'll reduce the chance of creating jagged edges across the tips or breaking them (via ADD). When you clip your nails, cut straight across the edge and use a nail file to round the corners, rather than cutting on an angle with the clipper to create a round shape. Filing the corners keeps your nails from getting caught on objects and reduces your chance of breaking them during your daily routine. While it's tempting to push back or clip your cuticles while trimming your nails, according to the ADD that also increases your chances of getting a bacterial infection so it is better to leave cuticles alone. After you're done trimming your nails, moisturize them to keep them flexible and reduce the chance of breakage.

Read this next: Celebrities With Questionable Personal Hygiene Habits

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The Flattering Hair Color Every Woman Over Over 40 Should Try

A fresh color on your hair can make a world of difference. Just like a haircut impacts your face shape, the color can amplify your look too. But, the wrong color can conversely have just as much of an effect. Knowing which hair color is right for you can be overwhelming—besides that, committing to a hair color can require extra time in the salon chair, and more money invested in touch ups.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nails#Nail File#Personal Hygiene#Bacteria#Art
Cosmopolitan

17 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair That'll Add Volume and Treat Your Scalp

Hi, hello, I'm assuming you've stumbled upon this page because you may be experiencing hair thinning or possibly even significant hair loss. First things first, don't freak—it's totally understandable and valid why you may be—but take a deep breath and know that 50 percent of women and 70 percent of men will experience notable hair loss in their life, meaning that not only is it extremely common, but also, you're not alone. And you know what else? It also means that there are some awesome treatments and products that can significantly help those who are struggling with it (thanks, science). A good starting point? Shampoo for thinning hair.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
latest-hairstyles.com

18 Greatest Pixie Haircuts for Women Over 60 with Fine Hair

The best pixie haircuts for women over 60 with fine hair create a fuller, more voluminous style. These are short in length but are versatile to any shape and texture. Florida-based salon owner and stylist Kymber Palmer share her take on a pixie cut. “It looks incredibly intentional and more “put together” than a stringy bob or a long shag,” she states.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Popular Drink To Avoid At All Costs—It Can Make Under Eye Bags So Much Worse!

Eye bags can develop over time for a number of reasons, from them being hereditary to them showing signs of other underlying conditions, like fatigue. If you’re experiencing the latter, it’s important to note that your diet can improve your skin, and while hydrating regularly and using products recommended by a dermatologist, what you consume can also impact your dark under-eyes. We checked in with skin health experts to ask if there is a popular beverage anyone with dark eye circles should avoid and the answer was a resounding, collective ‘yes.’ Read on for tips from Melissa Gilbert, London-based aesthetician at Fantastic Services, Janet Coleman, dermatologist and skincare expert at TheConsumerMag and Dr. Jose Mier, Founder of Heliotherapy Research Institute and health expert.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy