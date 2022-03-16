ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Biden to announce millions more in aid to Ukraine

By Allison Harris
 5 days ago

( NewsNation ) — Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress Wednesday morning, President Joe Biden is expected to announce $800 million in new aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount given to the country to $1 billion.

Money is being put aside for the more than 3 million people fleeing Ukraine in the wake of the Russian attacks on the country as well— $186 million.

“We’re moving urgently to further augment support to the brave people of Ukraine, as they defend their country,” Biden said.

‘I have to go’: Ukrainian leader takes shelter mid-interview

The U.S. is also sending anti-armor and anti-air systems as well as Javelins and Stingers, which Ukraine has requested. The money comes from more than $13 billion in funding Congress passed and Biden’s signed Tuesday for Ukraine.

“With billions more included in this bill for new humanitarian assistance, we’re going to be able to quickly ramp up our response and help alleviate the suffering that Putin’s war is causing the Ukrainian people in the region,” Biden said.

Next week, Biden’s going to Europe on his first trip back to the continent since his summer summit in Geneva with Russian President Putin. There, he will meet face-to-face with his European counterparts to assess the war.

