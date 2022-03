Josh Richardson recorded 25 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3PT, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes of action in Sunday's win over the Warriors. Richardson had the hot hand for the Spurs on Sunday. The Tennessee product has the talent but his inconsistency in minutes and scoring makes him hard to trust in fantasy. Last Monday, the veteran guard recorded only two points in 23 minutes. The 28-year-old will look to stay hot when the Spurs play the Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO