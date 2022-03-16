Local Med Spas Turn Back Time With Rejuvenating Skin Treatments

Brooklyn is a borough of many a wonderful thing: 19th-century brownstones; farm-to-table restaurants; No. 6 shearling clogs; and more artists, writers, and designers than investment bankers and tech bros. But upon hopping the river from Manhattan, one might be forgiven for thinking all the best places to get a massage, steam, or facial are back in the city. Brooklyn’s spas tend to be less flashy than their Manhattan counterparts, and perhaps lesser-known, but—it turns out—are no less stellar. As befits their borough, many of Brooklyn’s best spas trend toward the natural, organic, and holistic, with results-focused treatments that can help their clients avoid injectables, should they so choose. Whether you’re looking for a deep tissue massage, a sculpting facial, or a session on the acupuncture table, there’s no need to venture away from Brooklyn’s relative tranquility. Here, the best of the best the borough has to offer.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO