ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Local Med Spas Turn Back Time With Rejuvenating Skin Treatments

By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
nshoremag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeeping your skin supple and smooth over time can be a challenge. And while you can’t drink from the Fountain of Youth, you can rejuvenate your skin by going to a medical spa. These aesthetic medicine clinics enhance the feel and appearance of your skin via proven practices, along with the...

www.nshoremag.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

The Best Retinol Treatments For Sensitive Skin, Because Flaky Skin Is a Major Downer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to a tried-and-true active ingredient that actually yields visible results and is backed by years of clinical research confirming its arguably unrivaled efficacy, retinoids are undoubtedly the gold standard. Touted by dermatologists and estheticians for both its anti-aging and anti-acne magical powers, this chemical compound (derived from vitamin A) helps accelerate cell turnover to reveal a new layer of younger-looking, brighter skin. Of course, finding the right retinol for sensitive...
SKIN CARE
Brainerd Dispatch

Some turn to ketamine as alternative treatment for mental health

DULUTH — Patrick Bailey and Natalie Johnson knew there were clients in need when they opened the Ketamine North Infusion Center in Duluth in September 2019. The only doctor in the region who provided infusions had retired the year before and was concerned about what would happen to his patients.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Skin Tone#Spas#Skin Treatments#Neem Medical Spa#Md#Foundation#Ultherapy#The Y Lift
NewPelican

Skin Center serves the community, one face at a time

Dr. Barry Galitzer, MD of Skin Center knows that, above everything in his practice, the key is serving the community. With the expansion of more exam rooms and the coming addition of same-day treatments for specific issues, Galitzer stays the course in the interest of his patients. With his new...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
studyfinds.org

New treatment for COVID-19 discovered in human skin cells

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A treatment for COVID-19 may have been sitting in our skin the whole time. Researchers from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center have discovered a potential new therapy for coronavirus — thanks to a substance in the skin cells which can block the infection. Scientists explain the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WNDU

Medical Moment: A new treatment to alleviate back pain

(WNDU) - 65 million Americans report having had back pain, and for 8 percent of all adults, it does not go away. When other treatments don’t seem to be effective in easing back pain, surgery becomes a more realistic option. One orthopedic specialist has a new treatment he’s working on to help alleviate pain with cutting-edge technology.
YOGA
wmagazine.com

The Best Spas in Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a borough of many a wonderful thing: 19th-century brownstones; farm-to-table restaurants; No. 6 shearling clogs; and more artists, writers, and designers than investment bankers and tech bros. But upon hopping the river from Manhattan, one might be forgiven for thinking all the best places to get a massage, steam, or facial are back in the city. Brooklyn’s spas tend to be less flashy than their Manhattan counterparts, and perhaps lesser-known, but—it turns out—are no less stellar. As befits their borough, many of Brooklyn’s best spas trend toward the natural, organic, and holistic, with results-focused treatments that can help their clients avoid injectables, should they so choose. Whether you’re looking for a deep tissue massage, a sculpting facial, or a session on the acupuncture table, there’s no need to venture away from Brooklyn’s relative tranquility. Here, the best of the best the borough has to offer.
BROOKLYN, NY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

National Poison Prevention Week: health experts recommend keeping dangerous products away from children

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – It’s National Poison Prevention Week, and local health experts are encouraging everyone to take steps to prevent accidental poisonings. One issue on the rise here in the La Crosse area is kids overdosing on marijuana produces, particularly Delta-8 THC. Many Delta-8 products are sold as candy or sweet treats. “If you have a business that...
LA CROSSE, WI
Mashed

Why Eating Leftover Rice Can Be Dangerous

If you've ever cooked a recipe with directions that suggest letting the dish sit before serving, it's likely because it allows the flavors to come together in a way that they hadn't immediately after the dish was prepared (via Fine Cooking). This can also be one of the best parts about eating leftovers — not only do you get to enjoy the meal twice but it might even have a deeper flavor the second time, depending on the dish (via Forbes).
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy