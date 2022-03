New Jersey gas prices reached a record high this week, with the average price for a gallon of fuel costing drivers $4.17. The previous record was $3.99 back in 2008. At the Shell station in Red Bank, the price per gallon is $4.49. Management says they expect to see the price per gallon to jump up to $5 a gallon within 10 days. With the prices of gasoline increasing so greatly, many New Jersey drivers are wondering how they can save some dollars.

