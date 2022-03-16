TheatreSquared Reveals Details of their 2022/23 Season

Charmaine wasn’t happy with the previous season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine had a tough recent season. Her dad was battling cancer. On top of that, running her tattoo shop became a frustrating experience. She had tension with a couple of tattoo artists who took issue with how she did things. In fact, Miss Kitty had some complaints and concerns as well. She knew it had to be difficult for Charmaine to run a business and be there to support her father. Plus, Charmaine was also pregnant with baby number two at the time. So Kitty offered to take charge of certain things. Charmaine wasn’t feeling this and she wanted to remain in charge of things at 2nd City Ink. So they clashed about this.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO