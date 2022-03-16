ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheatreSquared Reveals Details of their 2022/23 Season

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheatreSquared has just released details of their...

www.nwahomepage.com

The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Will Have A New Broadcasting Partner Next Season

It’s official: NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcasting booth is going to look different starting with the 2022 NFL regular season. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that longtime NBC announcer Al Michaels is officially leaving for Amazon. Michaels and ESPN college football analyst Kirk...
NFL
99.9 KTDY

The Mercredi Show 2022 Spring Season Schedule Revealed

The Mercredi Show, which is a free concert series at Pelican Park in Carencro, returns for its Spring 2022 Season. Every Wednesday during the spring, you'll be able to enjoy great live music from a variety of local and regional artists. As far as the lineup, you will see in...
CARENCRO, LA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Hamilton’ comes to Buddy Holly Hall in 2022-23 season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the US, announced its 2022-2023 Season for Buddy Holly Hall on Monday. The number of Broadway show performances has increased from two to three due to popular demand, according to the announcement, and will include the following touring productions: Hairspray […]
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
urbanbellemag.com

Charmaine Quits ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ + Falls Out with Ryan

Charmaine wasn’t happy with the previous season of “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine had a tough recent season. Her dad was battling cancer. On top of that, running her tattoo shop became a frustrating experience. She had tension with a couple of tattoo artists who took issue with how she did things. In fact, Miss Kitty had some complaints and concerns as well. She knew it had to be difficult for Charmaine to run a business and be there to support her father. Plus, Charmaine was also pregnant with baby number two at the time. So Kitty offered to take charge of certain things. Charmaine wasn’t feeling this and she wanted to remain in charge of things at 2nd City Ink. So they clashed about this.
TV & VIDEOS
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Relationship Details Emerge: NFL World Reacts

Getting back together appears to be the main theme for Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Earlier this month, Rodgers agreed to return to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season and beyond. Rodgers has agreed to a record-setting contract extension in Green Bay. The Packers aren’t...
NFL
PWMania

WWE Announces Updates For Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced the following updates for tonight’s RAW in Chicago- -Becky Lynch will address her recent attack on Bianca Belair. -RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy (Non-Title Match) -WWE United States Champion Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory (Non-Title Match) It was previously announced that AJ Styles...
WWE
Wrestling World

Sami Zayn victim of a strange accident

Those of you who follow Sami Zayn on Instagram or on his various social pages will surely have noticed how in the last few weeks several unknown faces have passed on his homepage, with several fans and several insiders who would have literally contacted him on the various online calling apps or in facetime, after discovering his phone number online or through the video also reported by WWE on behalf of Johnny Knoxville.
WWE
KATU.com

Oregon Symphony: 2022/23 Season Highlights

The Oregon Symphony just announced their upcoming 2022/23 season and there's a lot to look forward to! Tammy Hernandez met with Oregon Symphony President and CEO Scott Showalter to hear some of the highlights. For more information about a season subscription or tickets to upcoming performances, visit orsymphony.org. This segment...
OREGON STATE
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Beaming Baby Turned Into!

Before this Indiana baby grew into a comedic legend and worked with A-listers like Will Ferrell, she was just another happy baby from Indiana. The actress is best know for playing a receptionist in a popular sitcom, which lasted for 9 seasons. Fun fact: she worked as a receptionist as she navigated her way to stardom. Looking so glorious, the baby dressed in white also worked on a movie with Napoleon Dynamite, played by Jon Heder.
INDIANA STATE
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
ComicBook

The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
COMICS

