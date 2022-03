Those looking to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day will have several opportunities, in and around Montclair throughout March. Montclair actor, musician and storyteller Richard Stillman will perform his Irish Balladeer show in-person at the Van Vleck House and Gardens, located at 21 Van Vleck St., on Sunday, March 6 at 2 p.m. The show includes Irish songs, stories and dancing. Some of the instruments used include Irish tenor banjo, mandolin, bagpipes, concertina, cittern guitar, penny whistle, bodhran, bones and harmonica, Stillman said in an announcement of the event.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO