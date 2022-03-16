Go wild: FWC hosting scavenger hunt at Florida’s wildlife management areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your phone, a snack and some sunscreen and get ready to go wild at some of Florida’s wildlife management areas.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting its second annual Florida WildQuest event at 12 wildlife management areas across the state during the weekends of April 22-24 and April 29-May 1.
FWC described Florida WildQuest as a fun and family-friendly scavenger hunt experience that will help participants discover some of Florida’s best spots to see animals and enjoy the outdoors.
Participants are encouraged to complete missions and earn points for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes.
Here are the locations participating each weekend:
April 22-24
Andrews Wildlife Management Area, Chiefland
Branan Field Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jacksonville
Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, Brooksville
Crooked Lake Wildlife and Environmental Area, Frostproof
John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jupiter
Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area, LaBelle
April 29-May 1
Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area, Apalachicola
Big Bend Wildlife Management Area, Hickory Mound Unit, Perry
Caravelle Ranch Wildlife Management Area, Palatka
Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, Crystal River
Lake Wales Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area, Royce Unit, Lake Placid
Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area, Orlando
To join a scavenger hunt, players will need a mobile device and the free GooseChase app. Visit FloridaNatureTrackers.com to learn how to play.
Officials said WildQuest is designed to be a safe, socially distanced outdoor event for individuals and small groups.
