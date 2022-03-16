Go wild: FWC hosting scavenger hunt at Florida’s wildlife management areas

Florida WildQuest The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting its second annual Florida WildQuest event at 12 wildlife management areas. (Andy Wraithmell/Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your phone, a snack and some sunscreen and get ready to go wild at some of Florida’s wildlife management areas.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is hosting its second annual Florida WildQuest event at 12 wildlife management areas across the state during the weekends of April 22-24 and April 29-May 1.

FWC described Florida WildQuest as a fun and family-friendly scavenger hunt experience that will help participants discover some of Florida’s best spots to see animals and enjoy the outdoors.

Participants are encouraged to complete missions and earn points for a chance to win wilderness-inspired prizes.

Here are the locations participating each weekend:

April 22-24

Andrews Wildlife Management Area, Chiefland

Branan Field Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jacksonville

Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area, Brooksville

Crooked Lake Wildlife and Environmental Area, Frostproof

John C. and Mariana Jones/Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, Jupiter

Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area, LaBelle

April 29-May 1

Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area, Apalachicola

Big Bend Wildlife Management Area, Hickory Mound Unit, Perry

Caravelle Ranch Wildlife Management Area, Palatka

Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, Crystal River

Lake Wales Ridge Wildlife and Environmental Area, Royce Unit, Lake Placid

Split Oak Forest Wildlife and Environmental Area, Orlando

To join a scavenger hunt, players will need a mobile device and the free GooseChase app. Visit FloridaNatureTrackers.com to learn how to play.

Officials said WildQuest is designed to be a safe, socially distanced outdoor event for individuals and small groups.

