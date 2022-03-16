ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

Glastonbury officer, three others injured in head-on crash

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Lljo_0egqNEoI00

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Glastonbury officer was injured in a head-on crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said around 4:42 p.m., a Glastonbury Police Department cruiser was involved in a crash on Hebron Avenue in the area of Hawthorne Mead Drive. Police said a Ford Fusion driving west on Hebron Avenue crossed the center line, sideswiped a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and then struck the cruiser head-on.

The cruiser was traveling directly behind the Jeep for routine patrol.

The Glastonbury police officer and the driver of the Ford were both brought to Hartford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep was brought to St. Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hebron Avenue remained closed until 6 p.m. for the investigation.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact police at 860-652-4254.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

4 injured in shooting outside Waterbury bar

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating after four people were shot outside of a bar early Monday morning. Officers responded to the House of Goats Bar on Scovill Street around 12:20 a.m. for the report of a weapons complaint. When officers arrived, they located the four victims. Police said three people — a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Woman found dead outside Meriden condo complex

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Meriden. Officers responded to the Atrium Condominium/Apartment complex on East Main Street at 9:25 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of possible shots fired. A 37-year-old woman was found in the driveway of the complex. She was pronounced […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

One man injured in Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — One man was injured in a shooting in Ansonia early Saturday morning, according to police. The Ansonia Police Department responded to multiple complaints of shots fired in the area of West Main Street and Bridge Street around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, officers located several handgun shell casings and blood. Shortly […]
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glastonbury, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Glastonbury, CT
City
Hebron, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Massive fire destroys home in Portland

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A massive fire destroyed a home in Portland early Monday morning. The Portland Fire Department responded to the scene on Mountain Laurel Way at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported a fully engulfed structure. a second-alarm fire was called and a tanker task force had to request water supply, fire officials […]
PORTLAND, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Fusion#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Hartford Hospital#St Francis Hospital
WTNH

Man arrested after allegedly shooting another man in Milford

MILFORD, Conn (WTNH) – One man has been arrested after being accused of shooting another man at a home in Milford on Sunday morning. Police said around 10 a.m., officers responded to a home on Housatonic Drive for the report of several shots fired. When officers arrived, the victim was found suffering from one gunshot […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Runaway tractor-trailer tires damage state police cruiser

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper suffered minor injuries after runaway double tractor-trailer tires crushed the back of their cruiser in Willington Friday morning. State police said the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. while the trooper was parked in a dirt area near the exit 70 ramp on I-84 westbound. The tires came off […]
WILLINGTON, CT
WTNH

75-year-old Portland woman with dementia still missing

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The Portland Police Department, as well as members of the community, are assisting in a search for a missing elderly woman. Rosemarie Dean, 75, went missing from a residential care facility on March 17, according to police. She suffers from dementia and recently moved to a new address in Portland. Dean […]
PORTLAND, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WTNH

Community reacts after 17-year-old shot, killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating after a teen was shot and killed on Sunday evening. Police said just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot on Orchard Place. Responding officers located a 17-year-old male from New Haven who had been struck by gunfire. The teen was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy