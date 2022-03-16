Livestock water challenges expected to continue in 2022

For most food plotters, planting season remains weeks away. But if you’ve got an established clover plot or you started one last fall, it’s time to get out that broadcast spreader and give those plots a boost by frost seeding. As the name implies, frost seeding is accomplished during that in-between season, when winter and spring are duking it out for dominance. Seed is spread directly onto the ground, which, thanks to freezing temps at night and thawing temps during the day, is continually heaving. The active nature of the soil allows seeds to make contact with the dirt and get worked down into the topsoil. Once soil temps warm, seeds germinate, and they’re off to the races. While I’ve used frost seeding mostly in clover plots, it can also be used effectively for alfalfa and chicory as well as annual cool-season plot offerings like wheat and oats.

