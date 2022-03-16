ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Steve Austin releases a new beer for 3:16 day, here’s where to get it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1vBt_0egqMldW00

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

WWE wrestler Big E breaks neck during live ‘SmackDown’ broadcast

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin’s WrestleMania 18 opponent dies at 63

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Missing Raleigh County man found

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As of 1:20 PM, Joseph Wriston, who was previously reported missing, has been found. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On March, 14, 2022 a family member reported Joseph Wriston, 30, of Beckley as a missing person. Mr. Wriston has been missing since February 27, 2022 from the Beckley, Raleigh County area. If […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Magistrate finds probable cause in 12-year old cold case

PRINCETON, W.V. (WVNS) – After opening arguments from the prosecution and defense, a Magistrate ruled Wednesday, March 16, 2022, there was probable cause in the case of Michael Wiseman, who was charged with the murder of Crystal Cantrell. Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch came before Magistrate William Holroyd for his preliminary hearing. Wiseman has been […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

An overnight shooting leaves one person hospitalized

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — An overnight shooting leaves one person hospitalized. According to Detective Dave Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the shooting happened on Hargrove Street near the Hargrove Street Apartments just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. Allard told 59News the victim is a 20-year-old man. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For In-N-Out Burger Closings in 2022

The west coast chain remains hugely popular, but have recent business decisions harmed its reputation?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Harris Poll, Inc.com, Mashed.com, Patch.com, In-N-Out Burger Executive Vice President Bob Lang, Jr, Calpirg.org, MailChimp.com, and In-N-Out Burger company executive Arnie Wensinger.
WVNS

MISSING: Oak Hill Police searching for missing woman

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On March 17, 2022, Sierra Jones, 21, of Oak Hill was reported missing. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, Sierra Jones was last seen Thursday, March 10, 2022. She has red hair and hazel eyes, and is approximately 5’8. She was last seen with a man in a white […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Fayette County man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime on March 17, 2022. According to court documents, Joshua Lee Parsons admitted to ordering controlled substances on the dark web and having them shipped to him at his home in Powellton. On February 24, 2021, the United States Customs and Border Protection […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police investigate shooting on Hargrove Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is shot and taken to a local hospital following a shooting in Beckley. Beckley Police say a 20-year-old male was shot near the Hargrove Street Apartments just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The victim was taken to a local hospital and we’re told will recover. Lieutenant Dave […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Austin
WVNS

State Media reports a Chinese airliner crashed in Guangxi

BEIJING (AP) – State media are reporting a Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire. Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern Boeing 737 occurred Monday near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. It said rescuers had been dispatched and […]
ACCIDENTS
WVNS

Bridge Day 2022 plans are well underway

FAYETTEVILLE,, WV (WVNS) — Even though several events returned to the Mountain State in 2021, one major attraction did not take place. One of the area’s most famous and popular events was absent from the calendar since before the pandemic began. Just like in years past, the Bridge Day Commission continues to plan for the […]
POLITICS
WVNS

Beware of jury duty scam reported in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports regarding a jury duty scam currently in the Raleigh County area. This scam is one of many that is becoming common nationwide. This scam usually involves someone calling, identifying themselves as a local deputy sheriff, and demanding payment as a fine for […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Food Drink#Beverages#Smackdown#Contessa
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces $23 million in support for nursing students in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students. The awards are part of the West […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Omnis Building Technologies celebrates groundbreaking event

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Governor Jim Justice and important leaders in Southern West Virginia attended a groundbreaking event held by the City of Bluefield. Omnis Building Technologies is building a $40 million, 150,000 square foot facility near Bluefield Area Transit and Exit 1. This facility will provide affordable housing in a […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVSP to hold DUI checkpoint in Beaver

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced they will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Beaver area on March 18, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will be along Route 19 near the Airport Road intersection. The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. to midnight. The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to deter impaired […]
BEAVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WVNS

Summers County man arrested during traffic stop

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Summers County man is arrested during a traffic stop. Ricky Gunter was arrested for Driving Suspended, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, Gunter was pulled over in a traffic stop near the River Side Rest […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy