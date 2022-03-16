United Way makes COVID contributions

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 26 nonprofits who serve Illinois and Missouri residents with emergency response grants totaling $252,400.

The funding was earmarked for United Way member and non-member agencies serving people in Calhoun, Jersey, Madison and Randolph counties in Illinois and Jefferson, Warren, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Missouri.

Funding through these grants have supported the ongoing needs of thousands of Missouri and Illinois individuals and families who continue to face emerging gaps. The grants ranged from $2,500 to $12,000 and were awarded to the following organizations to provide access to food, medicine and supplies; rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance; transportation; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors.

Nonprofits receiving emergency response grants include:

• AGAPE Ministry of Warren County, Inc.

• Aging Ahead

• Beauty for Ashes Ministry -- Shielded by Faith Recovery Center

• Broken But Not Shattered Ministries

• Calhoun County Health Department

• Children's Home & Aid

• Coordinated Youth & Human Services

• Disability Resource Association, Inc.

• Faith Christian Family Church, Servant's Heart

• Fairmont City Christian Activity Center

• FamilyForward

• Finding Grace Ministries

• Good Days Journey Mental Health Services, St. Peters,

• Jefferson County Hunger Task Force

• Joe W. Roberts Youth Club

• Love Will Foundation

• Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri

• Madison County Catholic Charities

• Madison County Urban League Inc.

• North East Community Action Corporation

• Randolph County Health Department

• Society of St. Vincent de Paul

• The Peace Pantry of Cedar Hill

• Turning Point Advocacy Services

• Victory Christian Fellowship

• YWCA Southwestern Illinois.

"As the COVID-19 crisis and its long-term impacts continue, many people throughout the bi-state area are wondering what to do or who to turn to for help for their next steps,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. ““Through targeted grants like these, United Way has made ongoing funding and direct assistance available for communities significantly impacted by the pandemic, including a focus on rural areas. The organizations we are working with through this COVID response are critical to ensuring resources are available for our neighbors and in keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way has invested more than $1.5 million through emergency response grants, coupled with nearly $70 million annually, into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.

“United Way will continue to survey gaps and ongoing needs in the community, working with agencies and partners to help individuals and communities emerge from the past two years of unprecedented challenge and pandemic impacts,” noted Tucker.