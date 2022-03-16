ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

United Way makes COVID contributions

The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS — United Way of Greater St. Louis has awarded 26 nonprofits who serve Illinois and Missouri residents with emergency response grants totaling $252,400.

The funding was earmarked for United Way member and non-member agencies serving people in Calhoun, Jersey, Madison and Randolph counties in Illinois and Jefferson, Warren, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Missouri.

Funding through these grants have supported the ongoing needs of thousands of Missouri and Illinois individuals and families who continue to face emerging gaps. The grants ranged from $2,500 to $12,000 and were awarded to the following organizations to provide access to food, medicine and supplies; rent, mortgage and utility assistance; childcare assistance; transportation; mental health support and counseling; and services for seniors.

Nonprofits receiving emergency response grants include:

•    AGAPE Ministry of Warren County, Inc.

•    Aging Ahead

•    Beauty for Ashes Ministry -- Shielded by Faith Recovery Center

•    Broken But Not Shattered Ministries

•    Calhoun County Health Department

•    Children's Home & Aid

•    Coordinated Youth & Human Services

•    Disability Resource Association, Inc.

•    Faith Christian Family Church, Servant's Heart

•    Fairmont City Christian Activity Center

•    FamilyForward

•    Finding Grace Ministries

•    Good Days Journey Mental Health Services, St. Peters,

•    Jefferson County Hunger Task Force

•    Joe W. Roberts Youth Club

•    Love Will Foundation

•    Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri

•    Madison County Catholic Charities

•    Madison County Urban League Inc.

•    North East Community Action Corporation

•    Randolph County Health Department

•    Society of St. Vincent de Paul

•    The Peace Pantry of Cedar Hill

•    Turning Point Advocacy Services

•    Victory Christian Fellowship

•    YWCA Southwestern Illinois.

"As the COVID-19 crisis and its long-term impacts continue, many people throughout the bi-state area are wondering what to do or who to turn to for help for their next steps,” said Michelle Tucker, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis. ““Through targeted grants like these, United Way has made ongoing funding and direct assistance available for communities significantly impacted by the pandemic, including a focus on rural areas. The organizations we are working with through this COVID response are critical to ensuring resources are available for our neighbors and in keeping our communities healthy and safe.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way has invested more than $1.5 million through emergency response grants, coupled with nearly $70 million annually,  into nonprofits serving people throughout Missouri and Illinois.

“United Way will continue to survey gaps and ongoing needs in the community, working with agencies and partners to help individuals and communities emerge from the past two years of unprecedented challenge and pandemic impacts,” noted Tucker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Scarborough joins tourism effort

ALTON — Laura Scarborough has joined the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau as its new destination sales manager. Scarborough’s role with the bureau will include highlighting southwest Illinois to potential domestic and international group travelers as well as attracting meetings/conferences to the six-county bureau region.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Markley receives state award

John Markley, regional chief executive officer of Centerstone, has been named the 2021 recipient of the Community Behavioral Healthcare Association of Illinois (CBHA) Frank Anselmo Lifetime Achievement Award.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Telegraph

Route 66 readies for centennial kicks

EDWARDSVILLE - Route 66 plays a large part in the lives of residents from Macoupin to Madison County, but many of them don't know it. Like many of the attractions that make the region an important destination for tourism, people just don't think about it, even though thousands travel on Route 66 every day, according to Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. "This is a lifetime memory trip for international travelers," Jobe said.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Saint Louis, MO Society
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
City
St. Peters, MO
Madison County, IL
Society
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Health
City
Madison, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
County
Calhoun County, IL
Madison County, IL
Health
City
Madison, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
County
Madison County, IL
The Telegraph

Owls talk set at Carlinville library

CARLINVILLE - The Great Horned Owls of Forest Park in St. Louis is the topic of a free program at the Carlinville Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. "Forest Park Owls: Hiding in Plain Sight" will be presented by Mark H.X. Glenshaw, an award-winning naturalist and expert from St. Louis who delivers programs to enthusiastic audiences around the region. Glenshaw has documented the life of Charles, a male Great Horned Owl from Forest Park, as well as his five mates and various offspring, for more than 16 years. "My official start date was Dec. 29, 2005. I call it my 'owl-i-versary'," laughed Glenshaw, a manager of university services at Fontbonne University. "Since then, I've spent countless hours following Charles and the owls around him."
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Correction

A story in Monday's issue of The Telegraph incorrectly said there were Greene County charges against Jeremy Ward of Alton. There are no charges against Mr. Ward. We regret the error.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Sometimes subtractions improve communities

Winston Churchill said, “The positive thinker sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible." Every community has a group of citizens that seem to have a problem for every solution. This is what can, if allowed, destroy a community’s efforts to change and transform themselves. Just as perfect can be the enemy of great, at times we must settle for good if it moves you in the direction of great.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Charges filed in Maryville murder

MARYVILLE - A St. Louis man was charged Monday in the shooting death of a man found in Maryville last week. Danyiel M. Johnson, 40, of St. Louis, was charged March 21 with two counts of first-degree murder, both Class M felonies; use of a stolen firearm in the commission of an offense, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 2 felonies. The two murder charges each state a different theory of the crime. Bail was set at $2 million.
MARYVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Catholic Charities#Mental Health Services#Charity#Agape Ministry#Faith Recovery Center#Home Aid
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark hosting HazMat exercise Friday

GODFREY – Multiple area agencies are teaming up to coordinate and conduct a large-scale HazMat mass casualty exercise in Godfrey for first responders on Friday, March 25. Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Campus Emergency Management Consultant Chris Sichra has joined forces with LCCC's Incident Management Team, Nursing Program and Campus Safety Department to conduct a multi-agency exercise. Also participating will be the Godfrey Fire Protection District, Madison County Emergency Management Agency, Alton Memorial Hospital EMS, AVEC and the Madison County Hazardous Materials Team.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Mr. Vanderquack completes St. Jude mission

GLEN CARBON - Mr. Vanderquack has returned from his 195-day journey a little worse for the wear, but his mission - to raise money for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - has been accomplished. The 20-inch plush duck with a GPS unit sewed into it was the creation of East Alton resident Lisa Unverzagt. Mr. Vanderquack's journey started Sept. 3, 2021, and came to a close Saturday at Cassens Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon after accomplishing his goal of visiting all 50 states by Jeep convoy. "Mr. Vanderquack came home (Thursday) night, and he doesn't look as fresh as he did when he left," Unverzagt said. "But he's been on the road for 195 days. "He has been in the seat of 590 Jeeps and thousands have joined his convoy across the United States," she said. "He's been to Alaska, and he's been to Hawaii, and he's gone 47,000 miles in the seat of a Jeep."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Ukrainian native speaks Tuesday in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - The Lewis and Clark N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, in Edwardsville will host a speaker event at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Women's History Month Speaker Olga Behanova is a professor of Hispanic Literature at SIUE and a native of the Ukraine. She will be speaking on topics such as the education of women, the immigrant experience, and the foreign view of America. This free event will take place on Zoom. Join the event at N3 114 on the N.O. Nelson Campus, or join via Zoom.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Road work begins in Godfrey, Alton

GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation on Monday began intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 67/Illinois 3 and 111 (Godfrey Road and Homer Adams Parkway). The work is expected to be completed by the end of May. A minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions at all times.
GODFREY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Way
The Telegraph

Are you hungry?

ALTON - Excited. Impressed. Hungry. That's how local restaurateur Laura Windisch wants people to feel when they think about Alton's new food truck park, Flock, which is scheduled to officially open in early May. Flock, which will be located at 210 Ridge between Broadway and Landmarks and adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center, will serve people from around Alton and the region with a variety of culinary choices sure to please everyone in your crew. Operated by Windisch and her husband Matt Windisch, Flock will initially host up to six food trucks at any point in time for lunch and dinner during the week and on Saturdays. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. "Think biscuits and beignets washed down with mimosas and house-crafted bloody marys," Laura Windisch said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend readies for tourism rebound

ALTON - Tourism in the Riverbend is bouncing back. But it has a way to go before reaching pre-COVID levels and improvements are needed for the region to take advantage of untapped potential, according to Cory Jobe, president and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. He added that while there are a lot of little opportunities, the region's main focus needs to be on outdoors and nature tourism, the growing river cruise industry, and sports tourism. "The industry is rebounding," he said recently. "We just did a report focusing on Madison County hotel revenue. In 2019 hotel revenue was at $96 million. In 2020 it went to $42 million, basically a $50 million increase. In 2021 we're back up to about $62 million."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

County approves Center Grove Road bridge funds

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Board has approved $360,000 toward the cost of reconstructing the bridge over the Nickle Plate Trail at Center Grove Road. The action was one of a number of transportation/road-related projects acted on by the board at its Wednesday meeting.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

County reports no virus deaths for past week

WOOD RIVER - No additional COVID-19 related deaths have been reported over the past week by the Madison County Health Department. According to MCHD figures released Friday afternoon, a total of 784 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the county to date. Unofficially, 16 deaths have been recorded for March, compared to 39 in February and 62 in January. To date, MCHD has recorded 69,951 cases and 785,004 tests.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend unemployment rises slightly

WOOD RIVER - Unemployment rates in the Metro East bumped up between December and January, but remain about 2 percent lower than the previous year, according to the latest information from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Tony Fuhrman, director of Madison County Employment and Training, said most of the increase is probably because of seasonal employment, and is similar to previous years.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Danville casino wins preliminary approval

DANVILLE — A new casino is closer to a reality for the city of Danville. Nearly three years after a gambling expansion bill that that allowed for up to six new gambling locations in Illinois was signed into law, members of the Illinois Gaming Board have given preliminary approval for the facility to be located along Interstate 74.
DANVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
1K+
Followers
753
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy