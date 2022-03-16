ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

A list of items you can donate to Ukraine through Project PAM Health

By Jennifer Flores
 5 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Project PAM Health will collect item donations for Ukraine through Monday, March 21.

Here is a list of items you can donate to Ukraine:

  • Socks
  • Toiletries
  • Gloves (of all sizes)
  • Flashlights
  • Wet Wipes
  • Baby Wipes
  • Diapers
  • Coats
  • Blankets
  • Protein Bars (good for standing around and quick energy)

No canned food

You can donate by dropping off all items at all 12 Pam Health Locations until Friday. You can read the original story and find drop-off locations here.

Fossati's has a birthday

The oldest deli in Texas is celebrating 140 years on Saturday in downtown Victoria. Fossati’s was started by an Italian American immigrant who came to cut stone in America. As much of the country was being developed, John Fossati, the present day owner, says his ancestors heard they needed stone cutters to build the capital in Austin, which is how he ended up in Victoria. Where a saloon has now turned into a family favorite, that has endured over a century of service.
Christ's Kitchen celebrates 37th anniversary in Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas—Christ’s Kitchen opened its doors in Victoria 37 years ago Friday. According to the original charter, Christ’s Kitchen opened on March 18, 1985 to feed the hungry people in our area. Christ’s Kitchen executive director Trish Hastings told us before the pandemic, they were serving up to 350 people a day. Then came the pandemic, and Christ’s Kitchen closed its dining room just over two years ago. They were serving people drive thru up to 1,000 people a day during the pandemic. Hastings says now they are serving over 700 people a day. Hastings adds that Christ’s Kitchen, at 611 Warren Avenue, will reopen its dining room on April 18, the Monday after Easter.
Governor Abbott directs TDEM to activate additional state resources

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state resources as fire weather conditions continue to impact Texas this week. The Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) is also increasing readiness to Level II: Escalated Response for Critical Fire Weather Conditions. Beginning today at 7 a.m., representatives from key state agencies belonging to the Emergency Management Council began reporting to the SOC to assist in the state’s response to fire weather conditions.
Governor Abbott, First Lady attend Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston

AUSTIN, Texas – On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott attended the Divine Liturgy at Pokrova Ukrainian Catholic Church in Houston. They joined the parish in praying for peace and protection for the people of Ukraine. Governor Abbott had previously declared today, March 13, as a statewide Day of Prayer for Ukraine. Following the service, Governor Abbott met with Vitalii Tarasiuk, Consul General of Ukraine in Houston.
Local Salvation Army accepting donations to help the citizens of Ukraine

VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army is actively helping people in Ukraine. Our local organization collecting donations as well. The Salvation Army is set up in Ukraine, specifically providing food and hygiene items to those in need. Even though the war is half a world away, you can help from right here at home to keep this relief effort going.
Governor Abbott discusses the fentanyl crisis at The Heritage Foundation's discussion

AUSTIN, Texas – On Thursday, Governor Abbott delivered virtual remarks at The Heritage Foundation’s “The Fentanyl Crisis: The Mexico-Texas Connection” discussion. According to a news release from the Office of the Texas Governor, Governor Abbott stressed the harrowing connection between the fentanyl crisis and the border crisis. He also highlighted the ways Texas has stepped up to secure the border and fight the increase of fentanyl streaming into the US.
