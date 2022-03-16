A list of items you can donate to Ukraine through Project PAM Health

VICTORIA, Texas – Project PAM Health will collect item donations for Ukraine through Monday, March 21.

Here is a list of items you can donate to Ukraine:

Socks

Toiletries

Gloves (of all sizes)

Flashlights

Wet Wipes

Baby Wipes

Diapers

Coats

Blankets

Protein Bars (good for standing around and quick energy)

No canned food

You can donate by dropping off all items at all 12 Pam Health Locations until Friday. You can read the original story and find drop-off locations here.

