ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

DFS Superintendent takes first action in ongoing investigtion of insurance industry’s failure to timely report vehicle information to DMV

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne A. Harris today announced that Zurich American Insurance Company (Zurich) and Progressive Direct Insurance Company (Progressive) have entered into separate Consent Orders with the Department of Financial Services (DFS) resolving DFS’s investigations into the companies’ failure to timely report certain insured vehicle information to the Department...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

You can work while you collect Social Security

If you are eligible to receive Social Security while you work, you’ll have your earnings calculated with a test. The test is for those earning income and collecting benefits before FRA. State Labor Department releases preliminary January 2022 area unemployment rates. How does it work?. FRA stands for full...
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

Chime Bank down, stopping people’s direct deposits

Many Americans that expected direct deposits from Walmart into their Chime bank accounts are seeing issues. Chime Bank is a fintech service that lets people manage their money entirely online while using a Visa debit card. The issue seems to be specifically between Chime and Walmart, which is not helping...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dfs#State Insurance#Insurance Plans#Insurance Coverage#Dfs Superintendent#Dmv#Iies#New Yorkers
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Checks worth up to $4,000 in 2022

Despite stimulus checks ending, many are still going out this year and you may qualify through certain programs. Many cities and states have created stimulus check programs with their COVID relief funds through UBI structures. Between states and the stimulus check from the government, your attempt at financial relief may...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
FingerLakes1.com

Get up to $370 from class action settlements

Class action lawsuits are a great way for consumers to protect themselves. They are used when large companies act unethically. Unemployment: Are rates for unemployment better or worse for March 2022?. What is a class action lawsuit and how do I get money from it?. Usually, an individual would have...
LAW
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID for Spring Election; DMV offers information

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin 2022 Spring Election is weeks away and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID...
WISCONSIN STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

You can take that DMV driver’s knowledge test online now in California

Have to take the driver’s license knowledge test? You can do that online now. The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday that it now offers two online options for people who need to take the written driver license’s knowledge test: A remote version of the traditional knowledge test, and also an interactive eLearning course.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy