Family Relationships

Jimmy Kimmel Sucks At Figuring Out Who's Not A Member Of The Family

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Jimmy Kimmel tried to figure out the non-member among two families on Tuesday and struggled mightily. (Watch the video below.)

Hollywood Boulevard, where the game took place, can be a place of illusion, and it was no different for the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host in a segment of “Which One Doesn’t Belong?”

The first family presented a united front in pink. Kimmel was stumped for a bit before the stranger outed themself while being questioned by the comedian.

When he was presented with a second family, Kimmel incorrectly fixated on one potential outsider.

See if you can do better than Jimmy. It shouldn’t be too hard.

