PETS OF THE WEEK: Chandler and Para

Hi there, my name is Juno and I have been in shelter for 189 days. I am an excitable, playful puppy. I would really like an active family that will let me learn to trust them. I am very friendly and get along fine with other dogs. I could use some structure and training to learn to become a very good boy. I did hear someone say, “With the right guidance, he has a lot of potential.” Are you able to offer me that guidance? Hello! My name is Stuffing. I’m a little nervous around humans, but I’ve received lots of love here and am learning that I’d love a human to call my own! I’m a little shy at first, but if you give me some time and offer me any treats (especially anything canned) I’ll be your best friend! I’m a fluffy boy who gets along well with other cats. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO