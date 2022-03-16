ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

PETS OF THE WEEK: Chandler and Para

La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChandler is a shy but oh-so-sweet guy looking for a quiet home with someone who will give him a bit of time to acclimate, feel safe and bond with his new person. Once he knows you are safe he will be your constant companion. He was house and crate...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Betty and Faith

Betty is a 1-year-old coonhound, treeing walker/mix searching for a new home. She’s lively, happy and just plain sweet. These dogs can make great family pets as long as the family provides exercise and training. Her affectionate nature is a breed trait and she is eager to please. She weighs 41 pounds but should be around 50-55 pounds. Betty gets along with other dogs, is spayed, microchipped, de-wormed and received a certificate of veterinary inspection.
PETS
La Crosse Tribune

Driftless Humane Society Pets of the Week

Are you feeling lucky? St. Patrick’s Day is not just for the Irish. Find yourself lucky in love with one of these furry, fabulous new family members. Cinch is a big goofy boy at just under 2 years old! He has great basic manners. This pup loves to roll in the snow! His bark is unique just like him, but you will have to come and meet him to hear for yourself. He is very affectionate when it comes to getting cuddles. Cinch is always carrying a toy around with him, he adores kids and loves to play.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Dulce

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Dulce from Woods Humane Society San Luis Obispo. She’s a sweet gal who wants all the love she can get! She loves people and gets super excited when her friends come by to take her for a walk or play ball with her. Playing fetch is her absolute favorite!
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Home#Dog#Heart Murmur
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Ginger

Sweet 4-year-old Ginger is ready for a forever home! This beautiful, quiet girl came to us when her family could no longer care for her. She was heartbroken & stopped eating. How do you heal a dog's broken heart? With lots of TLC and all the love we could. Thankfully, she didn't have to spend too long at the shelter and an amazing foster family took her home.
PETS
Mercury News

Pet of the Week: Shadow

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA’s Pet of the Week is Shadow. Here he comes just walking down the street singing in Husky-speak “do wah diddy diddy dam diddy doh”. He looks good, he looks fine, Shadow is gonna blow your mind! Shadow is a one-year-old neutered male Siberian Husky mix who knows how to strut his stuff. He possesses the classic Husky traits: spirited, chatty, fun-loving and oh so breathtakingly gorgeous. Shadow loves to play fetch and is looking for an active home so he can burn off some of his Husky energy. He seems to love almost everyone he meets, but due to his sometimes-rambunctious behavior, he’ll do best in a home without young kids. Shadow is still working on his manners and would benefit from continuing his behavior training post adoption. Seeking a dynamic stunner who is so fine he’ll blow your mind? Ask for Shadow ID# A906259.
PETS
The Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

Hi there, my name is Juno and I have been in shelter for 189 days. I am an excitable, playful puppy. I would really like an active family that will let me learn to trust them. I am very friendly and get along fine with other dogs. I could use some structure and training to learn to become a very good boy. I did hear someone say, “With the right guidance, he has a lot of potential.” Are you able to offer me that guidance? Hello! My name is Stuffing. I’m a little nervous around humans, but I’ve received lots of love here and am learning that I’d love a human to call my own! I’m a little shy at first, but if you give me some time and offer me any treats (especially anything canned) I’ll be your best friend! I’m a fluffy boy who gets along well with other cats. Do either of these pets sound perfect for you? Come and find out! All pets at Paws+Claws Rescue and Resort are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on vaccines and dewormer. Cats are FIV/FeLV tested and dogs are heartworm tested. Call (218) 675-7297 for more information on these amazing shelter pets.
PETS
Springfield News Sun

Champaign County Pet of the Week

Denim is an adult neutered male who has a twin brother. His dream is to find a quiet fur-ever home where he and his brother can live together. They love to snuggle and are the most beautiful loving cats you’d want to share your home with. Come visit him in the Catacabana room at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. 36, Urbana. Check out PAWS at www.pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. PAWS is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Duluth News Tribune

Pets of the week: Opal and Geppetto

Opal is an 8-month-old white calico kitten who is spayed, microchipped and updated on vaccines. She loves to play with her toys and be pet. She is a people person and would love to meet you!. If you would like to meet Opal, call Precious Paws at 254-3300. Hello, potential...
PETS
News Channel Nebraska

Chi-Chi: The Pet of the Week

Chi-Chi is a one-year-old black mouth cur. She is a shy dog that has not had a ton of interaction with humans. Chi-Chi likes a good run in the yard and is a professional speed walker among dogs. She would do best in a home that can provide her with...
PETS
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Dexter

Dexter, a 1 to 2-year old black and brown male Shepherd mix, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Dexter or one of the many other pets at the Odessa Animal Control, stop by 910 W. 42nd St., or call 368-3526. If Dexter has been adopted, there are many other pets that need good homes. Adoption fees for dogs are $80 and adoption fees for cats are $50 which includes: spay/neuter, rabies, microchip and shots.
ODESSA, TX
Channel 3000

Pet of the Week: Apollo

You can find out more about Apollo and all of the pets up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society at giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WATE

Pet of the week: Pretzel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for a forever companion?. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and brought a feline friend. Pretzel is two years old and is needing a good home to go to. Anyone looking to adopt Pretzel will also need to adopt his brother as well.
PETS
K945

Seen a Black Ladybug With Red Spots in Shreveport? Don’t Touch It

Spring is finally here! Everything is turning green again, pollen is in the air, and the bugs are out in force. This past weekend, I had the pleasure of hanging out at the Little League Ballfields in Vivian, Louisiana for the first of the "Sunday in the Country," concert series. I just happened to see this cute little emo Ladybug on the truck window, but after doing a little research I found out that this insect is not one you want to mess around with.
SHREVEPORT, LA
La Crosse Tribune

Women's History Month: Betty White

Although Betty White (1922-2021) is best known for seven decades of acting (the 2014 edition of Guinness World Records named her as the woman entertainer with the longest career ever), her lifelong devotion to the health and welfare of animals is also legendary. She was raised in a household in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Gospel Legend LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)   Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Canby Herald

Huzzah! Ren faire plans big return

Three years after its last incarnation, the Oregon Renaissance Faire eyes a big return to Canby in 2022Can it really have been nearly three years since visitors last shared ale, beheld knights jousting in chivalrous combat and enjoyed the skills and talents of craftspeople and performers? That empty space in many renaissance faire-loving hearts looks like it will at last be filled with the confirmation that the Oregon Renaissance Faire, barring a resumption of health issues statewide, will land in Canby June 4-5 and 11-12. "We are going back to Canby in full force," marketing director Shana Casey declared. "Our...
CANBY, OR
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy