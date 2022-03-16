Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) said they responded to a house fire on West 52nd Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to KFD, when crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the garage, and the fire was burning inside the wall on the first floor. Officials said that two people inside the house were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.

KFD said that firefighters were able to put the flames out quickly but still had to stick around and make sure there weren’t any embers smoldering.

There is still no word on what caused the fire.

