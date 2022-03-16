ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse man shot to death outside Auburn bar early Tuesday morning

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was shot to death outside an Auburn bar Tuesday. Police were called to Swifty’s Tavern on Perrine Street at about 1:40 Tuesday morning for a...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 3

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man arrested for robbery

Police say a Webster man was arrested on a robbery charge. According to a news release, State Police in Williamson arrested Ryan R. Shadders, 40, of Webster for robbery. Shadders forcibly stole $130.00 from an employee at the Ontario McDonald’s located on State Route 104. He was taken into custody and arraigned at Wayne County Centralized Arraignment.
WEBSTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
Auburn, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy