STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For Robert Siragusa, becoming a member of our city’s Bravest, had been a dream. The Rossville resident said as a kid in Brooklyn’s Canarsie, he had a special affection for firetrucks. So much so, that when he was able, he’d walk to the local firehouse on Rockaway Parkway. And if he was lucky, he’d tour the firehouse and get to sit in a firetruck and pretend he was driving.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO