TAMPA — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and his staff talked among themselves and with player agents. before, during and after the lockout. The Yanks lost out on three of the stars in the free agent market last November when Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez all signed, then they missed on the two other biggies last weekend when Carlos Correa signed with the Twins and Trevor Story picked the Red Sox.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO