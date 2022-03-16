ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afternoon storms to bring isolated tornado threat to Central Florida

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
Afternoon storms to bring isolated tornado threat to Central Florida (NWS)

Wednesday will be another weather alert day in Central Florida.

Our meteorologists will be watching for storms to develop in the afternoon hours.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said the main threats will be large hail and winds over 50 mph.

There is also a possibility of isolated tornadoes.

“If you’re outdoors today, please stay weather-aware,” McCranie said.

Daytime highs will near 80 degrees.

