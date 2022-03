MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Looking to fuel up? Better do it before the week starts. Sundays have consistently been the best day of the week to get gas in the last three months, according to a News13 analysis of gas prices from GasBuddy. Gas prices tend to stabilize during the weekend, dropping to the […]

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 18 DAYS AGO