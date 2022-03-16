Scholarships available for journalism students through Valley Press Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Are you looking into going to college for a career in journalism? The Valley Press Club is offering six $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing this career.

Students from western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut can now apply for the following $1,000 scholarships:

The Valley Press Club Scholarships – Funded by contributions and dues to the Press Club, for students planning careers in print, online or broadcast journalism.

– Funded by contributions and dues to the Press Club, for students planning careers in print, online or broadcast journalism. The Republican Scholarship – Funded by The Republican for students living within the newspaper’s circulation area who are planning careers in print journalism.

– Funded by The Republican for students living within the newspaper’s circulation area who are planning careers in print journalism. The 22News Scholarship – Funded by WWLP-22News for students planning careers in broadcast journalism.

– Funded by WWLP-22News for students planning careers in broadcast journalism. The Edward J. Malley Jr. Memorial Scholarship – Established in memory of a chief photographer for the Springfield Newspapers for students planning careers in photojournalism.

– Established in memory of a chief photographer for the Springfield Newspapers for students planning careers in photojournalism. The Rhonda Swan Memorial Scholarship – Established in memory of the award-winning journalist, editor and author, for students who are underrepresented, in the Springfield, Mass. area, planning careers in journalism.

– Established in memory of the award-winning journalist, editor and author, for students who are underrepresented, in the Springfield, Mass. area, planning careers in journalism. The Al Jaffe Scholarship – Funded by Mr. Jaffe, the Valley Press Club’s first scholarship recipient in 1964, who retired in 2015 as vice president of talent negotiation and production recruitment at ESPN, for students planning careers in broadcast journalism or sports journalism.

Applications are available at the Valley Press Club website , local high school guidance offices, or by emailing NTassinari@TheBigE.com . Mailed applications may be sent to the following address:

Noreen Tassinari, VPC Scholarship Chair, Eastern States Exposition

1305 Memorial Avenue

West Springfield, MA 01089

The deadline to apply is April 1 . More than $130,000 in scholarships has been awarded through the Valley Press Club over the last five decades.

