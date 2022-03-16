Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping are set to speak on Friday as the White House warns Beijing that providing military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger severe consequences from Washington and beyond. Planning for the call has been...
President Biden 's condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a warm criminal" marked a dramatic shift in how the U.S. talks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To officially affix the "war crimes" label to a country's actions involves a vigorous, often decades-long legal process
HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — The investigation into this week's fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands of refugees are sheltering far from Ukraine's battlefields, as Moscow tries to regain the initiative in its stalled campaign against Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden was due to
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, preparing for President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more products and further weaken the Russian economy in response to its military assault on Ukraine.
Thursday was set to be a celebratory day at the White House, with President Biden reveling in his Irish roots at in-person St. Patrick's Day events that were ruled out last year by the pandemic.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett walked out of a Chicago jail after serving six days and walked into months, if not years, of uncertainty — from what's next for his career as an actor and performer to whether he'll eventually be back behind bars.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood star and former governor of California, is speaking out amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The actor took to social media on Thursday and shared a passionate nine-minute video created and produced by ATTN: in which he urged Russian citizens and military members, in particular, to hear "the truth." The famed bodybuilder revealed he wanted to dispel information and urged for Russia’s government, military and citizens to end the ongoing violence.
Dolly Parton is still on the list of this year's nominations for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite the country icon asking to be removed because she hasn't "earned that right.". The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said in a statement Thursday that,
