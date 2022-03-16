ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon's Fransabank shuts all branches after judicial order

By Timour Azhari, Tom Perry, Laila Bassam
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1lQU_0egqLNgP00

BEIRUT, March 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's Fransabank closed all of its branches on Wednesday after a judicial order and said it would be unable to meet client demands, including paying public sector salaries.

Fransabank, one of Lebanon's biggest lenders, said in a statement that the judicial order had frozen all its "shares, properties and assets".

The order required Fransabank to reopen the account of Egyptian depositor Ayad Ibrahim and pay out his deposit in cash, or else its assets would be seized, his lawyer Rami Ollaik said.

Fransabank said it was implementing the order, with safes at its branches sealed with red wax. It said Ibrahim had closed his account and "recovered all of his deposit".

The bank did not immediately respond to emailed questions from Reuters seeking comment on Ibrahim's claim, and whether the it would appeal against the judicial ruling.

More than $100 billion remains stuck in a banking system paralysed since 2019, when the Lebanese economy collapsed due to decades of unsustainable state spending, corruption and waste.

Banks have called on the government to pass a capital control law, but in the absence of formal controls, they have largely blocked dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad, sparking numerous legal challenges, with mixed results.

The judge who issued the order could not be reached for comment by Reuters on Wednesday.

A Fransabank source said Ibrahim was no longer a client because the bank had issued him a cheque for the value of his deposit, and he had signed for the cheque at a notary.

A spokesperson for United For Lebanon, an anti-corruption group representing Ibrahim, said he had "signed for the cheque but with reservation".

Lebanon's banking association criticised what it described as "arbitrary and illegal measures" being taken against lenders, saying these threatened to "topple the banking sector".

Ibrahim told Reuters he had deposited the money some four months before the crisis began, adding that Fransabank had refused his request to transfer funds for his sick brother.

His lawyer said the deposit was less than $100,000.

Banks have already closed many dollar accounts by issuing cheques which cannot be cashed and instead change hands in the market at a fraction of their face value.

Another judge recently froze the assets of five other Lebanese banks and members of their boards while she investigates transactions they undertook with the central bank, a judicial document showed. read more

That judge has not charged any of the parties mentioned.

And last month a London court ordered Lebanon's Bank Audi and its peer SGBL to transfer $4 million to a British client whose money was stuck in the banks. read more

An association representing depositors said Bank Audi subsequently closed more than 30 accounts belonging to British nationals or close relatives, issuing cheques for the balance.

Reporting by Timour Azhari, Laila Bassam and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra, Jonathan Oatis and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany's Baerbock warns supply shortfall from Ukraine war will be severe

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that supply shortfalls due to the war in Ukraine will be severe and could lead to further conflicts in already vulnerable countries. She underscored that Germany needed to maintain contact with authoritarian regimes even if they don't share its...
ECONOMY
SFGate

Closed for decades, theater returns to Lebanon's Tripoli

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — The hissing of a water hose spraying the ground reverberates around the walls of the dimly lit Empire Cinema in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. From the floor of a paint-chipped room that was once a ticket office, a man sorts through rusty bolts and screws, while in the adjacent foyer, a woman sweeps dust off a mirror.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Egyptian#Lebanese
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
HuffingtonPost

Saudi Arabia Puts 81 People To Death In Largest Mass Execution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Saturday executed 81 people convicted of crimes ranging from killings to belonging to militant groups, the largest known mass execution carried out in the kingdom in its modern history. The number of executed surpassed even the toll of a January...
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Priti Patel refuses to waive visa rules for fleeing Ukrainian refugees because of ‘security advice’

Priti Patel has refused to copy the EU by waiving visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, insisting it would undermine “the strongest security advice”.A fellow cabinet minister had hinted a rethink was on the way – after strict limits even on bringing in the family members of Ukrainians already in the UK were attacked as “shameful”.But the home secretary ruled out waiving visas, telling MPs: “The approach we are taking is based on the strongest security advice.”Ms Patel claimed up to 100,000 Ukrainians could still come to the UK – even though only the partners, children or sick relatives...
POLITICS
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

365K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy