Monster Trucks at the Angelina County Expo Center in Lufkin is becoming a tradition. There is always something interesting at this show, and it's always family-friendly fun. This year the original Texas monster truck 'King Krunch' is back along with 'Bear Foot' and one of my personal favorites 'Monster Patrol.' 'Outlaw Wrangler' and 'Tantrum' will also make an appearance. They are all coming to become champions in pedal down racing, wheelies, & freestyle competitions.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO