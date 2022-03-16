ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daredevil On Disney+ Landing Page Features Bullseye, Not Daredevil

By Aaron Perine
Cover picture for the articleDisney+'s landing page for Daredevil does not actually feature the title character. Sure, it looks like Matt Murdock's alter-ego. But, it's actually Bullseye running around trying to ruin the Man Without Fear's reputation. Now, for someone doing their job to populate the page, this might be an easy mistake to make....

comicbook.com

