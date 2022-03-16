ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Taste of Syracuse returning after 2-year hiatus; Everclear to play free concert

By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of Syracuse’s most popular festivals is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 Taste of Syracuse will be held June 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., organizers announced Wednesday. The fest will feature food from more than 40 vendors and music by...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Orchestra comes back big in April with downtown Syracuse show

The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse adds 15th concert to 2022 lineup

The 2022 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview continues to grow. Shinedown will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 17. Special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25...
Syracuse.com

Record number of artists apply for Made in NY 2022 at Schweinfurth

A visitor to “Made in NY 2022″ at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be struck by the number of artists who feature people in their pieces. An earthenware woman’s face created by Zara Bronwyn Davis cries flower tears as it hangs on the wall. A woven tapestry of faces – some smiling, some not – created by Ruth Manning hangs nearby. Sofía Luz Pérez examines her indigenous Mexican heritage in a self-portrait painting that surrounds her with Aztec symbols.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: The next phase of my life

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The year is young and I look forward to what 2022 may bring. Last June I retired from ministry, specifically from Apple Valley UMC as their pastor. It was a bitter sweet time for me, but it was time. I had been with them for five years. I had planned to retire in 2020 but, well, we all know what happened - Covid. I am glad I stayed on, learning new computer skills, streaming on-line, and being there for them, pretty much virtually. As I conducted services from my home office, I gave them short, repetitive responses to our Call to Worship, made them suffer through my singing the hymns and got in trouble with Facebook by streaming hymns by recording artists. On the bright side, I found that people from across the country were watching, members who had moved away, others who simply found us searching for services and many who sent messages of missing church, or requesting prayers. Even those who never attend church, attended church. In the midst of it all, Covid offered up gifts. Communion was offered, asking them to use whatever they had, wine, juice, crackers, bread, all which I blessed via face book, and we shared together in the holiest of sacraments. I even received pictures of how people set up their communion elements. As I spent time preparing each service, I read the Bible, researched opinions on the meaning of what I read, and often learned new, sometimes, enlightening perspectives.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Ski Report for March 19, 2022

Belleayre Mt.3/18/202200MG - SC6 - 3649 - 06 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events:All Tickets Must Be Pre-Purchased Online And In Advance. ~ http://www.belleayre.com. Bristol Mountain3/18/202200MG - SC24 - 4838 - 05 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events: Terrain Park Open 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. ~ http://www.bristolmountain.com. Buffalo Ski Center3/18/2022MG -...
SPORTS
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy