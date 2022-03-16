Taste of Syracuse returning after 2-year hiatus; Everclear to play free concert
By Geoff Herbert
Syracuse.com
5 days ago
One of Syracuse’s most popular festivals is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 Taste of Syracuse will be held June 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., organizers announced Wednesday. The fest will feature food from more than 40 vendors and music by...
Central New York’s Paper Mill Island Amphitheater is adding more live music to its 2022 lineup. Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime will perform at the popular waterfront venue in Baldwinsville, N.Y., on Saturday, July 23. Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.
The 2022 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview continues to grow. Shinedown will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 17. Special guests Jelly Roll and John Harvie will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25...
A visitor to “Made in NY 2022″ at the Schweinfurth Art Center will be struck by the number of artists who feature people in their pieces. An earthenware woman’s face created by Zara Bronwyn Davis cries flower tears as it hangs on the wall. A woven tapestry of faces – some smiling, some not – created by Ruth Manning hangs nearby. Sofía Luz Pérez examines her indigenous Mexican heritage in a self-portrait painting that surrounds her with Aztec symbols.
Two big names have been added to the Turning Stone Resort Casino concert lineup. “Jessie’s Girl” singer Rick Springfield will play the Turning Stone Event Center in Verona on Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m. Country band Alabama will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the Event Center on...
With spring officially here, flower festivals are not far away. After cancellations and reimagined, sometimes virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations around these seasonal blossoms are coming back from hiatus in full color. Here’s where to find floral events and springtime gardens all over Upstate New York:
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The year is young and I look forward to what 2022 may bring. Last June I retired from ministry, specifically from Apple Valley UMC as their pastor. It was a bitter sweet time for me, but it was time. I had been with them for five years. I had planned to retire in 2020 but, well, we all know what happened - Covid. I am glad I stayed on, learning new computer skills, streaming on-line, and being there for them, pretty much virtually. As I conducted services from my home office, I gave them short, repetitive responses to our Call to Worship, made them suffer through my singing the hymns and got in trouble with Facebook by streaming hymns by recording artists. On the bright side, I found that people from across the country were watching, members who had moved away, others who simply found us searching for services and many who sent messages of missing church, or requesting prayers. Even those who never attend church, attended church. In the midst of it all, Covid offered up gifts. Communion was offered, asking them to use whatever they had, wine, juice, crackers, bread, all which I blessed via face book, and we shared together in the holiest of sacraments. I even received pictures of how people set up their communion elements. As I spent time preparing each service, I read the Bible, researched opinions on the meaning of what I read, and often learned new, sometimes, enlightening perspectives.
