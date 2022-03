This year's campaign theme for International Women's Day is #BreakTheBias and it's certainly something we can do more for in the photography community. Ask any female or female-identifying photographer, at one point or another she / they would’ve been talked down to, sexually harassed, belittled or made to feel uncomfortable by their male counterpart. I wish from the bottom of my heart this were not the case but, sadly, misogyny within the photography community is still rife – and it’s the men who turn a blind eye that are the biggest problem.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO