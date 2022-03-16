ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Story Expansion Possibly Leaked

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Techland supports Dying Light 2 like it has supported Dying Light over the years, the new zombies game is going to get plenty of free updates premium DLC, and meaty expansions. The game is still new enough though that Techland hasn't shared its post-launch plans for the game, let alone...

comicbook.com



Polygon

Dying Light gets free PS5 upgrade

Techland announced Tuesday that it has pushed out a patch for the original Dying Light that will enhance the 2015 game on PlayStation 5. A patch bringing the same enhancements to the game on Xbox Series X is on the way later, the studio said. The patch, available now, introduces...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Console Possibly Leaked

A new Xbox console may have just been leaked under the codename Xbox Keystone. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were released back in 2020, which may seem like an eternity ago, but it wasn't. The next generation of Xbox won't be here for several more years, so Xbox Keystone isn't that, but it may be a revision of Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S similar to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, which were technically Xbox One consoles, but were also completely different machines at the same time.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dying Light 2 Patch 1.2 is live

The latest version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is here, fixing loads of bugs and technical issues. Techland has been working on this patch for quite some time, as it’s primarily addressing Dying Light 2’s biggest glitches. So let’s look at what all the fixes are below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dying Light Gets Next-Gen Update for PS5

Even though Dying Light 2 might be the big focus for developer Techland at the moment, the studio hasn't forgotten at all about those who might still be playing the original Dying Light. In fact, it's even gone so far to today release a new next-gen upgrade for the game that will improve its quality for those on PlayStation 5. And while players on Xbox Series X will have to wait a bit longer to receive this patch, Techland has promised that it will be coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dying Light 2#Xbox One#Video Game#Techland#Dlc#Outpost#Elyseum#Gamingleaksandrumours
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Recreates Android 18 IRL

Like so many other villains from the history of Dragon Ball, Android 18 might have started her career in the series by wanting Son Goku dead, but she eventually found herself becoming an ally to the Z-Fighters and even marrying Goku's best friend Krillin. With the Red Ribbon Army creation set to have a role in the upcoming movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, one fan has decided to take a trip to the past by bringing 18's classic look from Dragon Ball Z to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

What Hideo Kojima's New Tweets Reveal About His Next Game

Some Hideo Kojima tweets have been garnering considerable attention, as they may offer clues at what the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator is working on. Since the release of Death Stranding in 2019, there's been ample rumors and speculation pertaining to what Kojima is working on. And these rumors have varied wildly. The most common rumor has been that Kojima is working with PlayStation and Konami to revive his cancelled Silent Hills game. The second most common rumor claims almost the exact opposite, claiming Kojima is teaming up with Xbox for a new game. There have been some other rumors as well, but none of them have been very consequential. Meanwhile, according to Norman Reedus, Kojima is working on Death Stranding 2. If this is true, this would be a project with PlayStation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Season 4 Welcomes its New Jaw Titan

Attack on Titan has officially welcomed its new Jaw Titan to the anime with the penultimate episode of the fourth and final season! The second part of Attack on Titan's final season will be coming to an end very soon, and there is still lots of work needing to be done in order to set up the true final conflict in the franchise. As the final Titan shifters have joined together with Mikasa and a few other final Survey Corps members to take on Eren Yeager's Founding Titan, the newest episode of the series has officially brought in the final shifter to the war effort.
COMICS
ComicBook

New GTA Online Changes Teased by Rockstar Games

GTA Online and GTA V are finally out for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms which means that players have now gotten the Expanded and Enhanced versions of the game that they've been waiting on. Those updated versions are hardly the end of Rockstar Games' plans for those GTA games, apparently, with the developer teasing in its latest newswire post about their releases that there are more plans to "improve and tune the GTA Online experience. Some of the adjustments planned have already been made with more teased for the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Battle Royale Mode Possibly Leaked

A Halo Infinite battle royale mode has possibly leaked, again. Halo Infinite has been out on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X for a few months now, and there's still official word from 343 Industries if it's planning to bolster the free-to-play multiplayer offering with a battle royale mode. And we still don't have anything from 343 Industries, but we do have a new leak, courtesy of the game's files, that seems to point towards the existence of a battle royale mode, or at least a mode with battle royale elements.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for Mario Fans

Nintendo has a new freebie for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. Like the previous two weeks, Nintendo Switch Online users have received a wave of new profile icons that are exclusive to the subscription service. In other words, if you're just a standard Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED user with no Switch Online subscription, you don't have access to these new icons. However, while subscribers do have access, each icon is locked behind Platinum Points, though these are easy to accumulate. In fact, you probably already have a large accumulation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Report Sheds Light on Release Date

A new GTA 6 report has surfaced online, and if it's accurate, it not only has some good news for Grand Theft Auto fans, but it sheds light on when the long-awaited next Grand Theft Auto game will release. After confirming Grand Theft Auto VI last month, Rockstar Games has gone silent about the project, which is to be expected, but it may not be silent for a whole lot longer. While the Internet is under the assumption that 2030 might be the release of GTA 6, a new report suggests the game could be revealed later this year, and if this happens, a 2023 or 2024 release is on, which lines up with the little we've heard about the project, and that's that it is much further along than what all memes suggest.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Controller Possibly Leaked

A new Nintendo Switch controller may have just leaked, or possibly the controller for the rumored Nintendo Switch 2. The leak comes straight from Nintendo itself, courtesy of a patent for a new controller that very much looks like a prototype controller, but not necessarily for the Nintendo Switch as it shares a minimal resemblance to the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con. In other words, if something does come from this patent, it will likely be for a Switch successor or another piece of hardware entirely. Unfortunately, a description of the patent offers minimal insight as it's brimming with technical jargon and inconsequential details, like most patents.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Surprises Subscribers With Two Major Stealth Releases

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have two new games, out of nowhere. Today, Microsoft stealth-released not only, but two new games onto the subscription service. One of the two new games is a stealth-released across the board, while the other we knew was releasing today, but we didn't know it was a day one Xbox Game Pass release. Both games are now available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the base version of the subscription service, and both are also playable across all platforms, which is to say, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA 5 Feature Discovered in PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

GTA 5 is out on its third set of consoles this week, with Rockstar Games bringing the latest Grand Theft Auto game and GTA Online to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in an "expanded and enhanced" form. When Rockstar Games brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, it substantially improved and refined the game and added a first-person mode. The upgrades and additions this time around aren't as substantial, but that doesn't mean there aren't any. The biggest of improvements and additions have been advertised to death, but some have flown under the radar. For example. the Rockstar Editor now has motion blur, though unfortunately this has not been accompanied by 4K rendering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Some Very Good News for Harry Potter Fans

Almost two years after its reveal, and after two years of silence and media blackout, Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced today with a new release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. The latter wasn't just limited to a new trailer either, but a meaty dive into the game complete with lots and lots of raw, uncut footage. And it's enough to have Harry Potter fans very excited, however, there were some concerns raised as well. For one, the lip-syncing isn't great. Meanwhile, some of the voice acting isn't great either. These are smaller issues that, to an extent, can be fixed or at least improved. There was a larger concern though, and it was that the game was going to have microtransactions. Why were there concerns over this? Well, in the new footage, there are timers on potion-making that require lengthy waits, loads of customization, and a unique currency called "Moonstones." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds like a set-up for microtransactions. Thankfully, there are none.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Toonami Is Reviving an Old-School Anime with 2 New Seasons

Toonami has been giving animation lovers original animated series and anime from Japan for twenty-five years, with the Cartoon Network programming block celebrating the anniversary with a major announcement. With this year seeing the release of Shenmue The Animation, as well as Junji Ito's Uzumaki set to arrive this fall, Toonami has let fans know that it is set to introduce a new anime series, as well as bring back a classic anime franchise in FLCL, aka Fooly Cooly, with two new seasons in the works.
COMICS



