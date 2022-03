BOSTON (CBS) — After an offseason with various reports about NESN’s Red Sox broadcast booth, the network finally made an official announcement on Tuesday. In a tweet, NESN said it will be “adding a few familiar faces to our 2022 roster.” Those names include former Red Sox players Kevin Millar, Kevin Youkilis and Will Middlebrooks. It also includes 98.5 The Sports Hub talk show host Tony Massarotti. Adding a few familiar faces to our 2022 roster 💯@TonyMassarotti | @middlebrooks | @KMillar15 | @GreekGodOfHops pic.twitter.com/O1LAOUrU0c — NESN (@NESN) March 15, 2022 Earlier this month, WEEI reported that Massarotti, Millar and Youkilis were set to join...

