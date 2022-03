Scotland has recorded 41 coronavirus-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, more than double the number the previous day, according to latest figures.Cases have risen to 14,387 in the past day, the highest number of infections since early January.Meanwhile, the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Wednesday increased by 127 on the previous day.The number of cases recorded in the Scottish Government figures on Thursday was up from 11,957 the day before, and the highest since January 8, when 15,646 were reported.Today, 14,387 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 1,636 people were in hospital yesterday...

