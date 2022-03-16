61-year-old man died following a motorcycle accident in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA) Nationwide Report

A 61-year-old man from Long Beach succumbed to his injuries following a two-vehicle accident last week near the Willmore neighborhood.

As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Seventh Street and Magnolia Avenue after getting reports of a motorcycle crash on March 8 [...]

March 16, 2022

