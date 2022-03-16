ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 small patio furniture pieces for apartment or townhouse living

By Liv Birdsall
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ymw4_0egqJ6yZ00
Enjoy your patio no matter its size. Getty Images / Xavierarnau

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With spring arriving, it’s time to sweep off your outdoor space and get it ready for furniture. With the fresh air may come a desire to redecorate or refresh your space, but if you have a small patio or balcony you may face challenges furnishing your space.

Furniture can be bulky and heavy, which isn’t ideal for narrow outdoor footprints that may come along with apartment or townhouse living. And, as someone who has a small balcony, I know that you’ll want to think through your purchase so you don’t have to side-step your way around the space.

Selected by an experienced apartment dweller—me!—here are some small patio furniture pieces worth considering for your own home.

1. The 3-piece Patio Bistro Dining Furniture Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Sf5i_0egqJ6yZ00
Go for glass. Best Choice Products / Reviewed

This simple, 3-piece bistro set is sleek and minimal. It can be difficult to find a small glass-top table, but having one elevates your space and adds a sophisticated element. The chairs’ narrow legs mean they won’t take up much space, and the table is round so the chairs can tuck under easily, too. The chairs feature a polyester mesh that is easy to wipe water off of and doesn’t get too hot in direct sunlight. The best part? The chairs fold up when not in use.

Get the 3-piece Patio Bistro Dining Furniture Set from Amazon for $99.99

2. Alpine Corporation Bistro Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QiZh_0egqJ6yZ00
This narrow set won't take up too much space. Alpine Corporation

This bistro dining set is cute as a button. The metal chairs are small, but sturdy, and the chair backs have a floral cutout that adds dimension. The set comes in four colors: baby blue, orange, mustard yellow, and white. It is great for small spaces and corners, but you may want to consider something a bit larger if you have pets or children that may knock it over.

Get the Alpine Corporation Bistro Set from Amazon for $94.12

3. Lacoo 3-piece Furniture Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g73E3_0egqJ6yZ00
Rock away with a mimosa. Lacoo

I love that this set features a pair of outdoor rocking chairs. Each chair is made of weather- and UV-resistant rattan and has steel frames. The chairs have a weight capacity of 330 pounds, so everyone in your family can enjoy the outdoors comfortably. Though this set may be a better fit for square areas, the table is small enough to squeeze between the chairs without sticking out.

Get the Lacoo 3-piece Furniture Set from Walmart for $109.99

4. Dot Sun Yellow Dining Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Penaq_0egqJ6yZ00
This yellow chair makes everything sunny. Article

If you want a piece of furniture that is bright and warm, this chair is for you. The appropriately named Dot Sun Yellow Dining Chair from Article is minimal and sturdy while still looking like a curated art piece. The chair back has a pattern of openings to keep you cool, and the seat is slightly curved for additional comfort. And, if yellow isn’t your thing, the chair also comes in six other bold colors.

Get the Dot Chair from Article for $89

5. Deny Geo Sun Outdoor Folding Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HeTdy_0egqJ6yZ00
This foldable chair will inspire you to laze away lakeside. Deny Designs

This chair gives Parent Trap lakeside vibes, and like other items on this list it’s foldable. The chair is great if you want somewhere comfortable to read, work from home, or have an afternoon drink. The cloth back makes lounging a breeze, and the open frame allows air and sunshine to flow through your space. The patterned fabric is also UV-resistant and water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about fading.

Get the Deny Geo Sun Outdoor Folding Chair from Urban Outfitters for $149

6. Nerys Outdoor Ottoman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oiUgm_0egqJ6yZ00
Add a pop of color with these patterned plush ottomans. Ivy Bronx / Reviewed

Every patio can benefit from an ottoman; it provides a pop of color, doubles as a footrest and an extra seat, and can also be a side table, if needed. The Nerys bean bag ottoman has a zippered slipcover for easy cleaning. If you have the right size table you should even tuck this underneath to save on space when it’s not in use.

Get the Nerys Outdoor Ottoman from Wayfair for $78.99

7. Fluted Side Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K235E_0egqJ6yZ00
These handcrafted side tables are easy to clean. West Elm

This handcrafted side table elevates any patio arrangement. The rippled edges are elegant yet beachy, and it’d be cute as a plant stand. The side table is made of earthenware and is easy to clean. I’d recommend bringing this piece indoors if you live where the winter weather can be harsh—both to make it last longer and to use it for indoor styling.

Get the Fluted Side Table from West Elm from $199

8. Outward Rope Chair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S27fZ_0egqJ6yZ00
This chair is made of climbing rope. Rei Co-op + West Elm

This short chair is great for outdoor lovers because it can double as a camping chair. The design is the result of a collaboration between REI Co-op and West Elm, and features a seat and chair back of climbing rope.The chair folds up easily and has a dedicated rope handle for carrying or clipping to hiking and camping gear. It’s a great option for sports fans, too!

Get the Outward Rope Chair from REI Co-op for $89.95

9. Tarno Side Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gguIM_0egqJ6yZ00
Channel a quaint bistro with this small set. Ikea

Functionality is important when it comes to furniture for small spaces, and this table is just right for any occasion. It can be styled as a side table or a breakfast nook. It’s easy to set up and adds a natural element to your balcony. Another perk is that the table can fold in half to take up less space—both indoors and outdoors.

Get the Tarno from Ikea for $29.99

10. Brusen Bench

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02RuPj_0egqJ6yZ00
Make a bright statement with this bench. Ikea

Benches are great for small spaces because they sit multiple people. You can use side tables to avoid a cluttered space or pair a bench with an outdoor ottoman or coffee table. The Brunsen bench from Ikea is a bold red, and the rounded edges are a bright statement. You can add pillows and blankets to make it extra cozy too.

Get the Brusen Bench from Ikea for $299

