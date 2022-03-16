ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'The Punisher' and more are now streaming on Disney Plus

By Liz Kocan
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
Marvel's live-action series from Netflix and ABC are now streaming on Disney Plus. Disney / Marvel

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe includes dozens of films and TV shows, and starting March 16, 2022 , you can watch them all in one place— Disney Plus .

Previously, live-action series like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones were carried exclusively by Netflix, while Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.LD . was broadcast on ABC, but those titles and several more have joined all of the live-action Marvel films and other original series like Hawkeye and WandaVision on Disney Plus.

Michael Paull, the President of Disney Streaming, explains, “Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place.” The addition of these shows to the streamer, many of them rated TV-MA, also brings an update to the parental controls on Disney Plus if parents want to restrict certain content from being viewed.

What Marvel live-action shows are included on Disney Plus?

'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' is now streaming on Disney Plus. Disney / Marvel

Let’s get nerdy for a moment so we can clarify these new additions to Disney Plus. Most of the Marvel content that was already on Disney Plus, like The Avengers films, for example, was produced by Marvel Studios and is considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) canon.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher were produced by Marvel Television for Netflix, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was produced by Marvel Television for ABC,  and despite the fact that there’s crossover between many of the characters and storylines and the MCU, they are not considered part of that canon.

Now that these seven shows will be joining Disney Plus, that might only heat the debate as to whether they’re canon or not. Regardless, as of March 16th, all of the Marvel content and characters we know and love will finally be available in one place.

Where can you stream Marvel’s live-action shows?

As of March 16, you can stream Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ., as well as upcoming Marvel Studios series and films, on Disney+ . The streaming service is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Viewers can also use the IMAX Enhanced filter on the Movies page to watch a broad selection of films including Marvel favorites like Iron Man and Captain Marvel , which are available in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. Select Disney+ movies will feature a tab labeled “Versions,” which will allow viewers to access either the IMAX Enhanced or Widescreen versions.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series, and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as The Mandalorian, Luca , upcoming series like She-Hulk , and more.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream on Disney+, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99/month or $79.99 for a year’s subscription.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS, or Windows PC.

In addition to all of the shows and films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House . They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, Home Alone, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Hamilton, and more.

Sign up for Disney+

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'The Punisher' and more are now streaming on Disney Plus

