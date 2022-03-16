Chicago Cubs, Japanese star OF Seiya Suzuki agree to a five-year, $85 million deal

The Chicago Cubs have landed one of the most coveted free agents on the market, Japanese star Seiya Suzuki .

Suzuki, a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove winner and two-time batting champion in Japan's Central League, agreed to a five-year, $85 million deal with the Cubs, according to a baseball official with direct knowledge of the deal.

The official spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because the signing has not been finalized.

The $85 million deal is the highest for a Japanese position player coming to Major League Baseball and the second largest behind Masahiro Tanaka's $155 million contract with the New York Yankees in 2014.

Suzuki has been one of the best players in Nippon Professional Baseball League since making his debut in 2013. Last season, he hit .317 with 38 home runs and 88 RBI.

Japan's Seiya Suzuki bats during a semifinal game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Matt Slocum, AP

He is projected to play right field for the Cubs and could take over the position currently held by Jason Heyward. Heyward has another two years and $44 million on his deal, but given his struggles offensively, Suzuki could be in line to win the spot on opening day.

The Cubs met with Suzuki on Tuesday to discuss a deal. Including the posting fee of $12.375 million paid to the Hiroshima Carp of the NPB, the Cubs' total expenditure to bring the outfielder to Chicago is $.375 million.

Contributing: Bob Nightengale

