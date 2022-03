The Minnesota Vikings were not major players in the first week of NFL free agency, leaving onlookers of the franchise to ask, is this it for Vikings free agency?. During the first free-agent wave, Minnesota wasn’t too active for a few reasons. Foremost, Adofo-Mensah told the media and fans he’s cautious about overspending, derived from his background in economics and “the winner’s curse.” Adofo-Mensah is about value, and evidently no big-name, first-week free agents stood out. Plus, the Vikings didn’t have much cap space — and still don’t — using the funds on the new acquisitions of defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO