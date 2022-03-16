Gallons of acid spill after 2 semi trucks crash near Wyoming border

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Roughly 15 gallons of caustic acid spilled on I-80 near the Wyoming border early Wednesday morning, after two semi-trucks crashed into each other, per Fox13 .

No injuries were caused in the crash. One westbound lane was partially blocked after the accident.

A hazmat crew later came to clean up.

Utah Highway Patrol Troopers said they are not sure what caused the crash, but that the trucks were heading in the same direction.

