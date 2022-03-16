ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MediWound Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before...

Benzinga

Baozun: Q4 Earnings Insights

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baozun beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was down $15.01 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Evogene Q4 Earnings

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Evogene missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was down $40.00 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Despegar.com missed estimated earnings by 112.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $71.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 10th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.58 (+67.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.14M (+45.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, RRGB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Children's Place Retail Stores Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.85 (+182.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $537.73M (+13.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Inhibrx initiated as outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 98% upside

SMBC Nikko has initiated Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) with an outperform rating given the company's focus on therapeutic antibodies targeting agonist immuno-oncology targets. The first has a $40 price target (~98% upside based on Tuesday's close) Analyst David Dai cited Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) candidates INBRX-106, an OX40 agonist in phase 1...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Gold Corp. unveils $5M registered direct offering

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU -2.9%) slides at the open after entering into an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 625K common shares at $8.00/share and warrants for 625K common shares at an $8.60 exercise price in a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Markets Remained Volatile, But No Need To Panic

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.
STOCKS
