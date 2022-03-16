ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: most SF Dems favor Boudin recall

By John Ferrannini
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Almost two-thirds of San Francisco registered Democrats favor recalling District Attorney Chesa Boudin, according to a new poll released by one of the two pro-recall campaigns.

Opponents of the recall effort have focused on the fact that William Oberndorf, a Republican mega-donor, gave $600,000 to a political action committee behind both the Boudin recall effort and the successful school recall effort last month.

The proponents’ poll shows that nonetheless the recall campaign has made major headway among Democrats, with 64% saying they will vote to recall Boudin on June 7. Sixty-eight percent of San Francisco voters as a whole said the same.

“The District Attorney’s Office is in chaos under Chesa Boudin’s watch,” stated Brooke Jenkins, former San Francisco assistant district attorney and volunteer spokesperson for Safer SF Without Boudin. “The turnover and lack of experience, coupled with Boudin’s unilateral decisions to hand down lenient sentences or not press charges, and to release violent criminals early is putting San Franciscan’s at grave risk. Communities across our city feel unsafe.”

The San Francisco Democratic Party central committee decided to oppose the recall in a vote last month.

The results come with a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points, and they come from a mixed-phone, email and text survey of 800 registered voters from February 17 to 21. The survey was in both English and Chinese. It was conducted by EMC Research.

A spokesperson for Boudin told KRON4 that “The recall committee has no credibility and has consistently lied to voters throughout this campaign. Even today, they fail to mention that this survey includes extensive negative attacks targeting Chesa Boudin and intended to skew the results. It’s inaccurate and not consistent with other surveys in this race.”

“Our campaign has been feeling real momentum from every day San Franciscans and community leaders who strongly oppose a dishonest recall, funded by Republican donors and intended to divide San Francisco,” the spokesperson continued.

The spokesperson said that last month pollster David Binder asked 500 likely voters in San Francisco’s 17th Assembly District (concentrated on the eastside, as the westside is in the slightly more conservative 19th Assembly District) if they support the recall. The result was that 44% favored the recall, 44% opposed, and 12% were undecided.

EMC Research assured KRON4 that the survey results are accurate and was not influenced by messaging.

“The poll is unbiased and the topline results of 68% voters supporting the recall of DA Boudin was asked how it will appear on the June ballot,” CEO and President Ruth Bernstein stated. “The recall question appeared early in the survey and was not influenced by any messaging. Any assertion that the validity of this poll is inaccurate is wrong and we stand firmly behind the results.”

Mary Jung, the chair of Safer SF Without Boudin, stated that the poll speaks for itself.

“Chesa and his team can only resort to ad hominem attacks and inaccurate characterizations of the poll because the reality that over two-thirds of voters want him out of office is starting to settle in,” Jung stated. “Their campaign is grasping at straws because they are desperately throwing anything at the wall hoping that it will stick. But as the poll shows, voters have made up their minds about Chesa and they don’t like what they see.”

Governor Newsom proclaims Sunday as ‘Nowruz Day’

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed Mar. 20, 2022 as ‘Nowruz Day’ on behalf of the Persian celebration. Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is celebrated by multiple Middle Eastern groups. The holiday commemorates the coming of a new season, and is spent with friends and family. Nowruz is celebrated on the first day […]
More SF vax requirements ending

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health announced March 19 that it will no longer require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to go to so-called “mega events.” Mega events are events with 1,000 or more people. The vaccination/testing requirements stayed in place for these even when they […]
Many ringing in Persian New Year

(KRON) — Many Iranian and Middle Eastern communities are celebrating Nowruz – the Persian New Year throughout Sunday. The holiday is marked a new year and is celebrated on the first day of spring. Groups who participate in the holiday say this is when the amount of light and dark is the same throughout the […]
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, Supreme Court says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday. Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement. The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that […]
Oakland schools lift outdoor mask mandates

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The masks can come off for students in Oakland. Oakland Unified School District leaders say masks are now optional outside for students, staff, and visitors starting Monday. This comes after governor gavin newsom left it up to school districts to decide whether to keep the masking policy. Last week for the […]
Santa Clara County proposes new affordable housing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Elected officials are working on a plan to add hundreds of affordable housing units across the county. The Bay Area is known for its unaffordable housing prices. Santa Clara County voters approved measure a back in 2016, which allotted $950,000,000 towards affordable housing projects. The county has proposed a plan […]
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
Mt. Diablo educators reach deal in salary protests

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Mount Diablo Unified School District and Mount Diablo Education Association have reached an agreement after higher pay protests. The educational association announced the agreement Saturday morning through a tweet. Both groups met Friday morning and presented their cases to a fact-finding panel. The panel decided a series of […]
White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine. Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland […]
California droughts impacting water delivery to cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California’s lack of rainfall is affecting the state’s new water project and how much water will be delivered to cities. The project is a system of system of reservoirs, canals and dams that feed 29 water agencies across the state. “I think everyone needs to take this seriously,” Santa Clara Valley […]
U.S. to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar’s years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a “genocide,” U.S. officials said Sunday. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to make the long-anticipated designation on Monday at an event at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the […]
Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10M

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked for 10 years as a buyer in Apple’s Global Service Supply Chain department. A federal criminal case […]
Hollister man convicted of annoying telephone calls

SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — A 57-year-old man from Hollister has been found guilty for what prosecutors are calling annoying telephone calls. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Monday that after a three-day trial, a jury found Troy Marc Petterson, guilty of annoying telephone calls. According to the district attorney’s office, in 2019, Patterson […]
Man sentenced in California kidnap once called hoax

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A man who sexually assaulted a Northern California woman who was kidnapped from her home in what police initially thought was a hoax was sentenced Friday to 31 years in state prison on Friday, prosecutors said. Matthew Muller, who already is serving a 40-year sentence for federal crimes, was sentenced in […]
