Synlogic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO