D.C. could have the funding to tear down part of its troubled jail complex and replace it with a new facility over the next six years, according to an overview of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s proposed budget released on Wednesday. The proposed funding in the city’s capital budget marks the most significant step Bowser has taken towards updating the city’s jail, even though officials have discussed the need for a new facility for years.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO