Economy

Meet Nikki Strout of Rugged Seas

By Kim Gillies, Friends of Windjammer Days
boothbayregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

State
Maine State
#Bering Sea#Rugged Seas#Maine Lobstermen#Community Alliance
