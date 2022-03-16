More on this business of teaching kids to read

Three years after its last incarnation, the Oregon Renaissance Faire eyes a big return to Canby in 2022Can it really have been nearly three years since visitors last shared ale, beheld knights jousting in chivalrous combat and enjoyed the skills and talents of craftspeople and performers? That empty space in many renaissance faire-loving hearts looks like it will at last be filled with the confirmation that the Oregon Renaissance Faire, barring a resumption of health issues statewide, will land in Canby June 4-5 and 11-12. "We are going back to Canby in full force," marketing director Shana Casey declared. "Our...

CANBY, OR ・ 49 MINUTES AGO