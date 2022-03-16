ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How much snow will Denver get?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00acbo_0egqFakU00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Get ready for a messy commute Thursday morning. A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day .

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

So, just how much snow will fall in Denver? According the Pinpoint Weather Team , Denver could see 1-3 inches of total snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlRtF_0egqFakU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqo5p_0egqFakU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jhc3_0egqFakU00

However, if you live on the west or south side of the city, you could see higher snowfall totals.

When will snow arrive in Denver?

Storm Totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

  • Foothills: 8-15 inches
  • Palmer Divide: 3-10 inches
  • Denver: 1-3 inches
  • Western Suburbs: 5-10 inches
  • Southern Suburbs: 3-8 inches
  • Northern Colorado: 0-2 inches
  • Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches with a pocket of 3-8 inches near Limon.

As this storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will get new data and provide updates several times a day.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Limon, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Kdvr#The Pinpoint Weather Team#Foothills#Pinpoint Weather App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy