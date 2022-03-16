How much snow will Denver get?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Get ready for a messy commute Thursday morning. A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day .

The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

So, just how much snow will fall in Denver? According the Pinpoint Weather Team , Denver could see 1-3 inches of total snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon.







However, if you live on the west or south side of the city, you could see higher snowfall totals.

Storm Totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:

Foothills: 8-15 inches

Palmer Divide: 3-10 inches

Denver: 1-3 inches

Western Suburbs: 5-10 inches

Southern Suburbs: 3-8 inches

Northern Colorado: 0-2 inches

Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches with a pocket of 3-8 inches near Limon.

As this storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will get new data and provide updates several times a day.

