How much snow will Denver get?
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Get ready for a messy commute Thursday morning. A spring snowstorm is on the way for St Patrick’s Day .
The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.
So, just how much snow will fall in Denver? According the Pinpoint Weather Team , Denver could see 1-3 inches of total snow accumulation by Thursday afternoon.
However, if you live on the west or south side of the city, you could see higher snowfall totals.When will snow arrive in Denver?
Storm Totals by 5 p.m. Thursday:
- Foothills: 8-15 inches
- Palmer Divide: 3-10 inches
- Denver: 1-3 inches
- Western Suburbs: 5-10 inches
- Southern Suburbs: 3-8 inches
- Northern Colorado: 0-2 inches
- Eastern Plains: 1-3 inches with a pocket of 3-8 inches near Limon.
As this storm gets closer, the Pinpoint Weather Team will get new data and provide updates several times a day.
Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0