Judd Apatow says he was 'bawling and crying' after watching daughter Maude in 'Euphoria'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Judd Apatow told Entertainment Tonight that he is "thrilled" by his daughter's acting in "Euphoria."
  • The director said he was "bawling" after seeing Maude Apatow star in the hit HBO series.
  • Judd also said he plans to rewatch the show because he was "really emotional" the first time.

Judd Apatow gushed about his daughter Maude Apatow's acting in "Euphoria" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Maude stars in the hit HBO series as Lexi Howard, a close friend of the main character Rue (Zendaya) . Lexi became a fan-favorite during the last few episodes of season 2 after the unveiling of her school play, which focused on herself and her peers and forced the main characters to confront their demons.

While attending the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards last weekend, Judd told ET that he was "really emotional" watching his eldest daughter's performance on the show.

"I'm just in a puddle," Judd said. "I'm just bawling and crying."

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it," he added.

Judd went on to say that he and his wife Leslie Mann were "thrilled" that Maude was "doing the things she loves doing and doing an incredible job."

Along with 24-year-old Maude, Judd and Mann are also parents to daughter Iris Apatow, 19.

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard on season two, episode two of "Euphoria."

Eddy Chen/HBO

Judd has previously worked with his oldest daughter on multiple movies. Maude starred in Judd's 2020 movie "The King of Staten Island" after the lead actor, Pete Davidson, vouched for the "Euphoria" actress.

"Pete was a real proponent of her," Judd told Insider in June 2020. "But we read a bunch of people. I wanted to make sure that they appeared like brother and sister. He's from Staten Island and Maude is from Santa Monica, they had to have that personal chemistry."

The director also said that he was "blown away" by all of Maude's work.

"She touches you but at the same time she has a real comic edge to her as an actress and that's my favorite style of acting," he said. "She gets a lot of that from her mom who has always been so amazing at playing things truthfully and even the scenes that are tough she finds a way to make them very funny at the same time."

